BobKats at home for game tonight
The Kokomo BobKats are home tonight for a game against Flint United in TBL play. Tipoff at Memorial Gym is set for 7:05 p.m.
Kokomo (19-8) leads the Upper Midwest Division and Flint (3-15) is in last place.
Tennis, HHC softball to try again today
Rain that moved through north central Indiana on Friday afternoon washed out several events including three girls tennis sectional championships and the Hoosier Heartland Conference’s softball championship game.
• The Kokomo Girls Tennis Sectional title match between the host Wildkats and defending champion Northwestern was halted with play ongoing in the first set. The sectional championship match will resume at 10 a.m. this morning at the Wildkat courts.
• The Logansport Girls Tennis Sectional final between Cass and Delphi was rained out and rescheduled to 10 a.m. today.
• The Peru Girls Tennis Sectional final between Peru and Manchester was rained out and rescheduled to 10:30 a.m. today.
• The HHC softball championship game between Class 2A No. 9 Eastern and Clinton Central at Delphi was also rained out and moved to 10:30 a.m. today. It will be the second meeting between the two this season. Eastern beat CC 12-0 on May 11.
Carroll takes title in HHC baseball
Carroll’s baseball team beat Rossville 13-12 in the title game of the Hoosier Heartland Conference’s tournament Friday at Championship Park.
Rossville led 7-2 early, but Carroll gained control over the middle innings and held a 12-8 lead after six innings. The Hornets rallied in the top of the seventh for four runs to draw even. In the bottom of the seventh, Carroll’s Owen Zinn drew a leadoff walk, Coy Lytle sacrificed him to second, Jake Skinner singled to put runners on the corners and Grady Lytle drew a walk to load the bases. Owen Duff drew a walk to force in the game-ending run.
Tanner Turnpaugh drove in four runs for the Cougars, Eli Harshbarger had a three-run single in the big fourth inning and Clayton Johnston had a two-run single.
The HHC title is the Cougars’ third straight. This was the first year for the conference tournament.
Tri-Central golfers beat Eastern in dual
TIPTON — Tri-Central’s boys golf team posted a score of 167 to beat Eastern (184) in a dual match on the front nine at Tipton G.C.
TC’s Tanner England was medalist with a 3-over 38. Ethan Tragesser was second low for the Trojans with a 40, Eli Brotherton shot 42 and Isaiah Stryker shot 47.
“Great team effort, especially in rainy conditions,” TC coach Blake Shrader said.
Hare leads Cardinals in NGI’s 1st round
MARICOPA, Arizona — Paced by former Tipton golfer Griffin Hare, Ball State’s men’s golf team started play Friday in the National Golf Invitational by shooting a 2-under team score in the opening round. Ball State is tied for sixth with Utah Valley at 2-under as a team. Wyoming leads the 13-team event at 8-under.
Hare collected five birdies while shooting a 4-under 68 in the opening round. He’s tied for third. Former Peru state champ Kash Bellar was next for BSU, shooting a 1-under 71 to tie for 18th.
The Cardinals are paired with Texas State and Troy in today’s second round of the three-round invitational. The tourney wraps up Sunday.
