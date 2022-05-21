BobKats fall short against Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. — The Kokomo BobKats battled the Owensboro Thoroughbreds tough, but the division-leading Thoroughbreds pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 101-93 win Friday night.
The BobKats led 76-75 after the third quarter.
Derek Hawthorne led Kokomo (10-11) with 23 points and two assists. Alan Arnett had 15 points and three assists and Corey Boyd had 10 points. Tremont Moore and Calvin Giles Jr. took seven rebounds apiece and Arnett and Moore had four steals apiece.
Kokomo visits the Kentucky Enforcers tonight.
Johnston hits ace in GA league play
Phil Johnston hit a hole-in-one on No. 4 at Green Acres G.C. during Wednesday night league play. He used a 9-iron to cover the 130 yards. It’s his third career ace.
Bruce Mahaney, Dan Preston and Jeremy Meek witnessed the shot.
