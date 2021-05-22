BobKats play on road tonight, Sunday
The Kokomo BobKats are on the road for a pair of games this weekend.
Kokomo (10-2) visits the Owensboro Throughbreds (8-4) at 6 o’clock tonight, then visits the Columbus Condors (5-5) at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Kokomo leads The Basketball League’s Midwest Division. Owensboro is in second place and Columbus is in fifth place in the seven-team division.
Caylor, SIU bow out of NCAA tournament
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Southern Illinois University’s run in the Tempe Regional of the NCAA softball tournament ended Friday.
BYU beat Southern Illinois 7-2 in an elimination game. That came after Arizona State beat the Salukis 7-4 Thursday. The Salukis gave the Sun Devils a scare until ASU scored three runs in the fifth inning.
Former Tipton standout Bailey Caylor started and batted second for the Salukis. The freshman outfielder went 1 for 8 over the two games.
Caylor closed the season with a team-high .333 batting average. The Missouri Valley Conference champion Salukis finished 37-16.
NW announces camps for 3 sports
Northwestern girls basketball, tennis and volleyball coach Kathie Layden has scheduled four upcoming camps. The camps are open to any student, not just Northwestern students. For further information on the camps or registration contact Layden by email at Kathie.layden@nwcs.k12.in.us or 765-860-6365.
Here are the camps, in order of starting date.
• The Lady Tigers 3-In-1 camp is scheduled for June 1-4 at the Northwestern Fieldhouse and tennis courts. The sessions will run noon-2 p.m. each of those days. The camp is for girls ranging from kindergarten through eighth grade in the 2020-21 school year.
Players should bring a drink and a tennis racket, or rackets will be available if needed. The campers will receive instruction in basketball, volleyball and tennis each day of the camp. The cost is $50. A family with two or more campers may deduct $10 from the total camp fee.
• The Northwestern tennis camp is scheduled from June 7-9 from 10-11:15 each of those days at the Northwestern tennis courts.
The tennis camp is for boys and girls from kindergarten through eighth grade and will be run by the boys and girls varsity coaches. Cost of the camp is $25.
• The Lady Tigers Basketball Skills Camp is scheduled for June 14-16 at the Northwestern Fieldhouse. The sessions will run 10-11:15 a.m. each of those days.
The camp is for girls in grades 4-8 in the 2020-21 school year. Cost of the camp is $25.
• The Northwestern volleyball skills camp is scheduled for June 21-23 from 10-11:15 a.m. at the Northwestern Fieldhouse.
The volleyball camp is for girls in grades 4-8 in the 2020-21 school year. Cost of the camp is $25.
IUK’s Echelbarger sets camp dates
IU Kokomo men’s basketball coach Eric Echalbarger will conduct a series of hoops camps at The Zone Sports and Events Complex this summer.
• There are four camps for players in grades 4-9, broken into two sessions per age group. The skills camp runs June 14-17. The competitive edge camp runs June 21-24. The guard camp runs July 19-22. And the shooting camp runs July 26-29. In each case, players entering grades 4-6 participate from 9-11 a.m. Players entering grades 7-9 participate from 1-3 p.m. The cost of each camp is $85.
• Additionally, there is a camp for players entering grades 1-3. This skills camp runs July 6-9 from 9-11 a.m. This camp is for players grades 1-3 and costs $85.
For more information email Echelbarger at coachechelbarger@gmail.com or call 812-480-3614.
