Jones ties for 19th at NAIA national meet
SILVIS, Ill – IU Kokomo’s Brandi Jones closed her college golf career with a top-20 finish at the NAIA Women’s Championship Friday. The graduate student from Maconaquah shot 80 in the final round of the four-day tournament at TPC Deere Run to finish with a 310, tying her for 19th out of a field of 156 who lined up at the national meet.
Jones is the first ever IUK golfer, male or female, to make the cut at the NAIA National Championship.
The River States Conference Women’s Golfer of the Year had six individual tournament titles in the 2022-23 season including the RSC championship, and scored top-five finishes in four more events.
Taylor at 11 a.m., Eastern at 1:30 p.m. in sectional
The Class 2A Eastern Baseball Sectional semifinals are today at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park, with action beginning at 11 a.m.
The Taylor (8-14) vs. Madison-Grant (16-12) matchup kicks things off at 11 a.m. The Eastern (21-7) vs. Alexandria (11-17) semifinal follows at approximately 1:30 p.m. An online listing at the IHSAA’s site showing Tayor playing a 5 p.m. semifinal is incorrect.
The championship is at 1 p.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.