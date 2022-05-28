BobKats pick up important victory
OWENSBORO, Ky. – The Kokomo BobKats gave their The Basketball League playoff hopes a boost Friday with a 102-93 victory over Lower Midwest Division leader Owensboro. The top three teams in the division make the playoffs.
Derek Hawthorne led the BobKats with 23 points, Devin Harris scored 18, and Alan Arnett 12.
The BobKats (11-11) are fourth in the division. Kokomo plays at third-place team the Indiana All-Americans (12-10) at 7 p.m. today at Pendleton Heights High School. If needed, the BobKats will visit the Kentucky Enforcers on Sunday for a makeup game. That game will be played if it has any bearing on the playoffs.
Cass softball falls 3-2 in sectional final
WABASH — The Lewis Cass softball team slugged its way to the championship game of the Class 2A Wabash Sectional this week.
But the Kings didn’t hit as much as they had been in recent games and they certainly didn’t get the timely hits in a 3-2 loss to Whitko Friday night in the title game.
The Kings did outhit the Wildcats 8-5. But the key stat of the game was the Kings stranded 13 base runners to the Wildcats’ three for the game.
Whitko jumped out to a 2-0 lead on an RBI single by Addie Garr, who came around to score on a throwing error on a pickoff attempt to third.
The Kings (11-13) got a run back in the top of the second. Izzy Tharp and Leah Willison had back-to-back singles. With two outs, Madison Dormer hit a shot to the shortstop that was dropped for an error to allow Tharp to score.
The Wildcats got the run back in the bottom of the frame. The Kings answered with a run in the third. Cana Jones reached on an error. Hannah Plauschin drew a walk. Tharp hit a two-out RBI single to right to cut the lead to 3-2. But that would be all the offense the Kings would muster the rest of the game.
TC’s sectional games moved to today
Tri-Central’s sectional softball and baseball games were postponed Friday and rescheduled for today.
The TC softball team is slated to play Cowan in the championship game of the Class A Daleville Sectional at 3 p.m. today.
The TC baseball team takes on the host school in the opening round of the Anderson Prep Academy Sectional at 2:30 p.m. today. The semifinals and finals of that tourney are slated for Monday.
Mac tops Kokomo in boys golf
In a preview of Peru Boys Golf Sectional contenders Thursday at Rock Hollow, Maconaquah edged Kokomo 168-177.
The Braves’ Mason Taylor was medalist with a 38. Also for the Braves, No. 3 player Drake Guyer shot a 41 (three under his average) and No. 5 player Ayden Jernagan shot a 45 (seven below his average). Hayden Williamson also shot a 45.
Karson Parrott (40) and Ty Lauderbaugh (41) led Kokomo. Also for the Kats (7-5), Brandon Hansen had a 43 and William Nelson capped the scoring with a 53.
The sectional is June 6.
Cass 8th graders compete at state
Lewis Cass eighth-graders Aftin Griffin and Gavin Griffin recently competed in the Indiana Middle School State Championships Meet in Terre Haute.
Gavin finished third in the 400-meter dash with a time of :53.10, 20th in the 200 dash with a personal-record of :24.60 and ninth in the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 5 inches. Aftin finished ninth in the 200 dash with a time of :27.40 and 18th in the 100 dash with a time of :13.37.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.