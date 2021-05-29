Correction: This article has been updated from its original form to correct the Northwestern baseball team's record.
IU Kokomo’s Gaylor wins NAIA shot put
GULF SHORES, Ala. — Indiana University Kokomo’s athletics program has its first national champion.
IUK senior Grant Gaylor on Friday won the shot put competition at the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships. The former Northwestern High School athlete took the title with a school-record put of 18.74 meters, which is right around 61 1/2 feet. Gaylor’s throw bettered his own previous school record of 18.02 meters.
“Winning this national championship is the culmination of thousands of throws that nobody saw,” Gaylor said in a story on IUK’s website. “If it wasn’t for my high school throws coach Alex Pier, I wouldn’t be throwing right now. When I was throwing 41 feet in high school, he told me I could throw 19 [meters], and I almost got it.
“It’s a great way to finish my athletic career at IUK. I’m looking forward to the next chapter of my life as an ER nurse.”
Gaylor closes his IUK career with River States Conference shot put and discus championships and a runner-up finish in the shot put at the NAIA indoor nationals.
“Grant is the ideal athlete you want to add to your team for a first year throwing program,” IUK throws coach Jordan Fivecoate said in the school’s story. “Training by himself for three years and given a chance to compete at the college level is all he needed to become an indoor runner-up and outdoor national champion.
“Showing up to nationals seeded fourth and throwing a monster PR of 72 [centimeters] on the first throw to win is a great way to end his college career.”
Baseball sectionals continue today
IHSAA baseball sectionals resume at most sites today with semifinal games. Championship games follow on Monday.
Kokomo plays today in the Class 4A Lafayette Jeff Sectional at Loeb Stadium. The semifinals are Harrison (18-9) vs. Logansport (21-8) at 11 a.m. followed by Kokomo (9-18) vs. McCutcheon (23-7) at approximately 2 p.m.
Tipton, Eastern and Taylor are all in action tonight in the Class 2A Eastern Sectional at Highland Park Stadium. It’s Tipton (7-13) vs. Madison-Grant (19-7) in the first semifinal at 5 p.m., with Eastern (18-10) and Taylor (6-21) following at approximately 7:30 p.m.
The Class 3A Northwestern Sectional has a different schedule. Its semifinals and championship are all on Monday. Western (20-7) and Northwestern (11-13) will meet in the 11 a.m. opener Monday.
Kats put 3 players on All-NCC tennis
The North Central Conference on Friday announced its girls tennis all-conference selections.
Kokomo put No. 1 singles player Olivia Hemmerich and No. 2 singles player Ellen Callane on the 16-player first team and No. 3 singles player Olivia Persons on the 14-player second team.
The Wildkats finished third in the 10-team league.
Jackrabbits season kicks off Monday
The Kokomo Jackrabbits’ season begins next week. They open on the road against the Traverse City (Michigan) Pit Spitters on Monday and Tuesday before coming home for games against the Battle Creek Bombers on Wednesday and Thursday. The home games are at 6:30 p.m.
