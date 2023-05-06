Ball State’s Bellar earns All-MAC spot
The Mid-American Conference on Friday announced its men’s golf all-conference selections and former Peru standout Kash Bellar made the second team.
The MAC named a five-player first team and a five-player second team. Bellar, a Ball State sophomore, was joined on the second team by Cardinal teammate Joey Ranieri.
The Cardinals took second place in the MAC tournament earlier this week. They received an invitation to play in the inaugural National Golf Invitational on May 18-21 at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club in Maricopa, Arizona. The NGI is an 18-team, 54-hole tournament.
IU Kokomo baseball stays alive in RSC
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — IU Kokomo’s baseball team beat top-seeded Midway University 14-6 Friday in the River States Conference’s tournament. IUK needed to win to stay alive in the double-elimination tournament.
IUK scored two runs in the top of the first inning and maintained a lead the rest of the way in handing Midway its first loss of the tournament. Midway had swept IUK during the regular season.
The Cougars recorded 16 hits. Thomas Obergfell went 3 for 5 with a double, triple and three RBI. Dylan Steele went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBI. Tucker Platt went 2 for 5 with three RBI. Riley Garczysnki and Jack Leverenz each went 2 for 3 with a double and Noah Hurlock had a double and single.
Ethan Leslie, the third of four IUK pitchers, earned the win. He pitched three innings and allowed two hits and three runs (two earned). Connor Hurt closed with two scoreless innings.
IUK (28-20) advances to face Point Park at 3 p.m. today in an elimination game.
• The RSC announced its awards Friday and IUK’s Lucas Letsinger won Pitcher of the Year.
Letsinger and Platt earned spots on the All-RSC first team, Garczynski and Leverenz made the second team and Jarod Gillespie made honorable mention. Platt made the Gold Glove team.
BobKats win at Flint; visit Wranglers tonight
FLINT, Mich. — The Kokomo BobKats beat Flint United 108-95 Friday night at Mott Community College in a matchup of TBL Upper Midwest Division teams.
Down 33-27 after the first quarter, Kokomo started to take control in the second quarter, and held a 55-51 lead at halftime. The BobKats pushed to an 85-71 lead after the third quarter. From there, Kokomo held Flint at bay in the final quarter.
Kokomo (15-7) takes on the Glass City Wranglers (13-7) tonight at Perrysburg, Ohio, for a matchup of the top two teams in the division.
