IUSE takes out IUK in RSC baseball
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Top-seed IU Southeast beat No. 4 seed IU Kokomo 8-4 Friday in the second day of the River States Conference baseball tournament, eliminating the Cougars in the double-elimination tourney. IUK dropped its opener to Point Park on Thursday.
IUK took a 2-1 lead after scoring two runs in the top of the fifth inning but IUSE answered with two runs in the bottom of the frame, then took control with a four-spot in the bottom of the fourth for a 7-2 lead.
Austin Weiler led IUK at the plate, going 2 for 3 with two runs batted in. Riley Garczynski was 2 for 4 with a run, Jack Levernz was 2 for 3 and Pat Mills was 2 for 5 with a double. IUK reliever Ben Harris took the loss.
The Cougars wrap up the season with a 28-20 record.
Cougars earn spots on RSC baseball teams
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Six members of the IU Kokomo baseball team were honored by the River States Conference Thursday night when the league announced its postseason awards.
Senior pitcher Renton Poole and freshman catcher Dylan Janke were named to the 17-member All-RSC First Team. Junior pitchers Max McKee and Owen Callaghan, and senior first baseman Austin Weiler were named to the 18-member All-RSC Second Team.
Poole was also named to the nine-member Gold Glove team. And Joe White was IUK’s representative on the Champions of Character team.
DePauw’s Scott wins at NCAC track meet
DELAWARE, Ohio — Former Lewis Cass athlete Bailey Scott took first place in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the North Coast Athletic Conference men’s track and field meet at Ohio Wesleyan University and earned all-conference honors with his effort.
A freshman on DePauw’s team, Scott won the steeplechase in a time of 9:38.43 in Thursday’s meet. Scott was also fifth in the 800 (1:57.55) and ran a leg on DePauw’s fourth-place 4x400 team.
DePauw took sixth in the team competition.
