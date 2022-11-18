Western edges Tipton in Hoosier game
RUSSIAVILLE – Mackenzie York and Caroline Long combined for 30 points to lead Western’s girls basketball team to a 44-39 victory over Tipton Friday night in Hoosier Conference East Division action.
York and Long scored 15 points each. Kayleigh Turner, McKenna Smith and Lauren Bradley added four each. The Panthers moved to 5-1 on the season and 1-0 in the HC East.
“What a great game,” Western coach Misty Oliver said. “Both teams played their hearts out. Tipton shot the ball well. I felt like we played timid until the fourth quarter.”
Western led 9-8 after a quarter, 24-15 at halftime and Tipton took a 32-29 lead after three quarters.
“Chloe Hunt has been our leading scorer lately and she got in foul trouble early,” Oliver said. “Mackenzie York and Caroline Long stepped up for us. Caroline had some big rebounds and putbacks. [York] had some big buckets down the stretch for us. McKenna Smith was big on boards for us and Kayleigh Turner had some big steals.”
Hallie Wolfe led Tipton with 19 points. Ashlee Schram scored eight and Kaiya Money and Abigail Phillips six each. Tipton fell to 3-2, 0-2 in the HC East.
Tri-Central wins HHC game at Taylor
Tri-Central’s girls basketball team took a huge 31-1 first-quarter lead and rode that advantage to a 61-10 Hoosier Heartland Conference victory at Taylor Friday night.
Megan Conner led the Trojans (2-4, 1-0 HHC) with 14 points. Abby Hoback added 10.
Ma’Leigha Smith had all 10 of Taylor’s points. The Titans fell to 0-5, 0-3 in the HHC.
Rossville edges Eastern in 4th period
GREENTOWN – Rossville’s girls basketball team pulled away from a 31-all tie after three quarters to beat Eastern 43-37 Friday night.
Rossville led 8-7 after a quarter. Eastern took a 20-17 lead at halftime and the teams were tied 31-31 heading into the last quarter. Eastern fell to 1-4, 1-1 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference. Rossville is 1-5, 1-1 in the HHC.
Cougars pull away from Bulldogs
MICHIGANTOWN – Carroll’s girls basketball team opened up a 10-point lead after a quarter and increased its lead at every stop in a 72-55 Hoosier Heartland Conference victory at Clinton Central Friday night.
Laney Johnson led Johnson led the Cougars (5-1, 2-0 HHC) with 21 points. Alli Harness scored 20 points. Jamilah Tillman had a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds. And Madison Wagner had 11 points, seven steals and six assists.
The Bulldogs fell to 4-2, 0-1 HHC.
2 IUK runners compete in NAIA
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — IU Kokomo runners Casey Pfefferkorn and Luis Saldana competed Friday morning in the NAIA Cross Country Championships at Apalachee Regional Park.
Pfefferkorn finished 132nd out of 326 total runners in the women’s 5,000-meter race. The Northwestern High School graduate and Cougar senior clocked 19:14.2, a personal best by .3 seconds.
Lina May of William Carey University finished first with a time of 16:50.9. Taylor University took home the team title with a team-score of 50, as all five runners finished inside the top-20.
Saldana finished 258th out of 318 total runners in the men’s 8,000-meter race with a time of 27:00.9. Abraham Chelangam of Oklahoma City University won with a time of 23:41.9. Dordt University won the team title with a score of 97, 18 points clear of second-place Milligan.
Cares Run 5K is Thursday
The Kokomo Cares Run is scheduled for Thanksgiving morning in Highland Park. Runners are invited to come out for a 5K run/walk that has become a family tradition for many.
Race-day registration for the run starts Thursday at 6:30 a.m. in Rodger’s Pavilion and goes until 7:30 a.m. The race starts at 8 a.m. at the snack stand. The entry fee is $10 per person and half of the proceeds goes to We Care.
There are no frills and no T-shirts, but there are medals to all finishers and a pie drawing before the race. The first place male and female walkers and runners each will receive a medal and a pie of their choice. Home-made cookies, apples and bananas will be available and water for refreshments.
