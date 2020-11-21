Comets reschedule 2 hoops games
Eastern has announced two changes to its winter sports schedule.
• The Eastern at Carroll girls JV and varsity game scheduled for Monday has been moved to Jan. 4 at 6 p.m.
• The Northfield at Eastern boys JV and varsity game scheduled for Tuesday has been moved to Jan. 19 at 6 p.m.
Roadrunners race still on for Thursday
Pending approval by the Howard County Health Department, the Club Kokomo roadrunners CK Cares 5K Run and Walk will still be held Thursday at Highland Park.
Registration is $10 from 6:30-7:30 a.m. at Rogers Pavilion. Runners and walkers will self-time and will start the 5K beginning at 6:30 a.m. with the last start coming at 8 a.m.
