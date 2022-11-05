Western tops Eastern in girls basketball
RUSSIAVILLE – Western’s girls basketball team opened a big halftime lead and cruised to a 71-16 victory over Eastern Friday night in Richard R. Rea gym. Western led 39-12 at halftime. It was the season opener for both teams.
Chloe Hunt led a balanced Panther attack with 18 points. McKenna Smith scored 15, Kayleigh Turner 13, Caroline Long eight, Mackenzie York seven, and Rhiana Bowman six.
Western coach Misty Oliver was impressed with “just the team play. We shared the ball, we looked for each other, we made the extra pass. It was just a total team effort. The kids played very well together.”
Jenna Odle led Eastern with five points.
Both squads are in action again Tuesday. Western visits North Miami and Eastern visits Eastbrook.
• The Eastern girls basketball home game against Cass, which was originally scheduled for today, has been moved to Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.
IHSAA sets baseball, softball sectionals
The IHSAA announced new baseball and softball sectional assignments for the 2023 spring season on Friday. Tournament hosts will be announced in spring. Below are the sectional groupings.
In Class 4A baseball and softball, Kokomo is in a familiar grouping with Harrison, Lafayette Jeff, Logansport, Marion and McCutcheon.
In Class 3A, the baseball and softball teams from Northwestern and Western are in a sectional with Frankfort, North Montgomery, Twin Lakes and West Lafayette.
Also in Class 3A baseball, Peru and Maconaquah are in a sectional with Bellmont, Mississinewa, Norwell and Oak Hill. In softball, Peru and Maconaquah are in a similar grouping, but instead of Mississinewa, Marion is in that 3A sectional.
Taylor, Eastern and Tipton are in a Class 2A baseball sectional with Alexandria, Elwood and Madison-Grant. Carroll and Cass are in a 2A baseball sectional with Benton Central, Clinton Prairie, Delphi, and Seeger.
In Class 2A softball, local squads are in three separate sectionals. Eastern and Taylor are in a sectional with Blackford, Eastbrook, Elwood and Madison Grant. Tipton and Carroll are grouped with Benton Central, Clinton Prairie, Delphi and Seeger. And Cass is grouped with North Judson, Pioneer, Rochester, Wabash and Winamac.
In Class A baseball and softball, Tri-Central is in a sectional with Anderson Prep, Cowan, Daleville, Liberty Christian, Southern Wells and Wes-Del.
IUK volleyball cruises over Alice Lloyd
The IU Kokomo volleyball team rolled over Alice Lloyd in three sets Friday night to move to 25-6 overall and 14-2 in the River States Conference. IUK beat Alice Lloyd 25-7, 25-5, 25-11. The Cougars remain alone in first place in the RSC West Division, a game ahead of IU East in the standings.
Sidney Gerig led IUK’s attack with 10 kills. Lexi Broyles added seven and Lorelei Porter, Meg Saalfrank and Allison Richman had six each. Kaley Lyons dished 20 assists and Richman 19. Maggie Connell led the back row with nine digs and Julia Sanders had eight.
The Cougars finish the regular season at noon today with a home league match against Midway at IUK’s Student Events and Activities Center.
