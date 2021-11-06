Western girls thump Eastern
GREENTOWN — The Western girls basketball team dispatched Eastern 62-15 Friday night in the Comets’ home and season opener. The Panthers jumped to leads of 15-2 after the first quarter and 30-5 at halftime.
Karson Lechner scored a game-high 17 points on 7-of-7 shooting, Audrey Rassel had 10 points and Kayleigh Turner had eight for the Panthers (2-0)
Western coach Lisa Pflueger said the Panthers “played really well. Our defensive intensity was really sharp. We also did a great job of moving the ball, sharing the ball, just very unselfish play.
“We played a lot of people. Everybody contributed.”
Chloe Hunt gave the Panthers a spark with five rebounds (three offensive), four assists and three steals. Mackenzie York had three assists.
Kara Otto led the Comets with seven points and five rebounds.
Norwell tops Peru in sectional final
PERU — Norwell’s football team beat Peru 24-13 Friday night in the championship game of Class 3A Sectional 27.
No. 3-ranked Norwell led 21-0 at halftime and had enough cushion to withstand Peru’s charge. The Bengal Tigers (8-3) scored a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter to trim the lead to 21-13 but couldn’t get any closer. Norwell (11-1) went up two scores with a field goal in the fourth.
Hampton leads IUK to victory
IU Kokomo’s men’s basketball team edged Governors State 65-58 Friday night at IUK’s Student Activities Center.
The Cougars (2-1) got a huge game from Desean Hampton. The 6-foot-5 senior forward from Speedway scored 10 points, pulled down 20 rebounds, blocked seven shots and took a couple steals as well. Trequan Spivey led with 17 points, Hunter White scored 13, and Hunter Jackson 11.
Next for the Cougars is a home game against Taylor University at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Locals finish play in Pool Championships
LAS VEGAS — Six local teams from the North Central Indiana American Poolplayers Association competed in the World Pool Championships, which wrapped up this past weekend. The tournament featured 1,091 8-ball teams and 835 9-ball teams.
In 9-ball competition, the Mother Chicken team of Mike Tomlinson, Randi Tomlinson, Zach Fields, Luke Wilmot, Derek Dittfield, Dough Harpham, Jake Price and Bob Wortman finished in the 9-16 placing and won $1,500. The Attitude Adjustment team of April Radabaugh, Billy Likens, Dan Coghill, Greg Forrey, Mike Kaicy, Mindy Frazier-Kaicy, Ryan Adkins and Theresa Traylor finished in the 129-256 group and won $400.
In 8-ball, the Choker’s team of Jonah Bunch, Linda Hurd, Neil Johnson, Olivia Forrey, Roger Sharp, Greg Forrey, Dan Coghill and Hunter Forrey placed in the 129-256 group and won $750. The No Regrets team of Joey Osborne, Casey Thill, Dee Hurd, Katie Crull, Matt Crull, Mike King, Nick Osborne and Nick Thill finished 257-512 and won $500.
Also in 8-ball, The On Our Way team of John Banter, Bill Pugh, Carrie Frakes, Gary Frakes, Kristina Weese, Kyle Banter, Rick McCullum and Christian Frakes finished 769-1,024 and won $350. And the Tails at Spanky’s team of Jarred Haney, Brandi McKay, Chad McKay, Chase Haney, Jerry McKay, Jennifer Wolfenbarger, Samantha Beck and Zack Selleck finished 1,025-1,091 and won $350.
