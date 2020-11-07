Kats-Titans girls game postponed
Kokomo High School announced on Friday that it was rescheduling next week’s girls basketball games.
Kokomo intended to play its season opener at Taylor on Wednesday. That has now been postponed to Dec. 16
Kokomo’s game scheduled for Friday against Harrison has also been postponed, as has the Nov. 14 game against West Lafayette. New dates for those two games have not been announced yet.
Cougar volleyball moves to 14-0
MIDWAY, Ky. – IU Kokomo’s women’s volleyball team maintained its perfect start to the season by sweeping Midway University 25-15, 25-20, 25-20 in River States Conference action at Midway Friday night.
Lizzie Sokeland and Lorelei Porter fueled the Cougar attack with 11 kills each. Sidney Gerig added nine kills and Erinn Adam nine. Kaley Lyons dished 30 assists. Macee Rudy led IUK’s back row with 15 digs. Lyons, Alyvia Smith and Porter each had five.
With the victory, IUK improved to 14-0 on the season and 12-0 in the RSC. The Cougars play at Asbury at noon today to finish the conference season.
IUK men’s hoops falls at Huntington
HUNTINGTON – The IU Kokomo men’s basketball team dropped an 83-79 decision at Huntington University Friday night. Huntington led 39-30 at halftime and held off IUK’s challenges in the second half.
IUK cut Huntington’s lead to 67-66 with five minutes left but the Foresters maintained their lead the rest of the game.
Billie Webster led the Cougars’ offense with 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting. Trequan Spivey added 14 points and Desean Hampton scored 10. Hampton also grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.
The Cougars (1-1) are back in action Tuesday with their first home game, hosting Taylor University.
CKRR hosts 5K on Thanksgiving
The Club Kokomo Roadrunners will host the Club Kokomo Cares 5K run and walk in Highland Park on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26.
The cost of the event is $10 for each runner or walker. Application forms can be found on the club’s website, www.clubkokomoroadrunners.com. Additionally, race-day registration will be available from 6:30-7:30 a.m. at Rogers Pavilion in Highland Park. The race begins at 8 a.m.
Hoover hits ace at Chippendale
John Hoover hit a hole in one Friday while playing at Chippendale G.C. Hoover used a 5-hybrid to record an ace on hole No. 16, which was playing 123 yards. It was Hoover’s second hole in one.
Hoover’s ace was witnessed by Gerard Kelley, Glenn White, Jim Caddell and Dale Pierce.
