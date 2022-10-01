Mercer tied for 11th at state
CARMEL — Western junior Elizabeth Mercer shot 80 in the opening round of the IHSAA Girls Golf State Championships at Prairie View G.C. Friday and is part of a seven-player tie for 11th place.
Mercer shot 40 on each the front nine and back nine at the par-72 course. One of her playing partners Friday, Columbus North freshman Ava Bunker, shot a 3-under 69 and leads the field by five strokes. The tournament’s final round is today. Mercer tees off at 8:39 a.m.
IUK volleyball beats Oak. City
IU Kokomo’s volleyball team breezed past visiting Oakland City 3-0 (25-11, 25-22, 25-13) Friday night in River States Conference play.
Loreli Porter floored 12 kills to lead IUK’s attack. Sidney Gerig had nine kills and Lexi Broyles had five kills. Kaley Lyons set up the hitters with 21 assists. Alyvia Smith led the defense with a dozen digs.
The Cougars (15-4 overall, 4-0 RSC) are back in league action today against Brescia at noon in IUK’s Student Activities and Events Center.
VolleyKats rally to beat Logan
LOGANSPORT — Kokomo’s volleyball team outlasted Logansport in a five-setter Thursday night, winning 15-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-11, 15-11 to move to 4-2 in the North Central Conference and 10-11 overall.
Keihera Lang had 17 kills for the VolleyKats and Abby Hansen had 15 kills to go with 11 digs. Taylor Reed had 19 digs and Kinley Martin 13. Torre Willis had 32 points and served 11 straight points in the fourth set to give the Kats momentum heading into the fifth.
