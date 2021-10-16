Regionals today in soccer, XC
The IHSAA postseason is in full swing for several fall sports this weekend as soccer has regional finals today, cross country regionals are today, and volleyball features sectional semifinals and finals today.
The cross country regional kicks off today’s action with local qualifiers running in the Culver Academies Regional.
The girls race begins at 10:30 a.m. and features Logansport Sectional champion Western, along with Maconaquah, Cass and Northwestern competing as full teams. Additionally, Carroll’s Anna Goodrich and Aubrey Salts, and Eastern’s Emily Slaughter, Lilly Greene and Alesia Rummel will compete as individuals.
The boys race follows at 11:15 a.m. with Logan Sectional champ Northwestern, Cass and Western competing as full teams. On the individual front, Maconaquah’s Isaiah Wittenberg and Daylen Scrock, Kokomo’s Collin Keesling and Kelton Serra, Eastern’s J.T. Webster and Obadiah Greene, Carroll’s Eli Harshbarger, and Peru’s Leland Brown are in the field.
Tipton County’s contingent will compete in the Noblesville Regional after qualifying from the Noblesville Sectional last week. The girls race starts at 10:30 a.m. and the boys follows at 11:15. Tipton’s Evan Long and Chris Adams will line up as individuals in the boys regional.
The top five teams at the regional and top 10 runners not on qualifying teams will advance to semistate competition.
• Taylor High School will serve as a neutral venue for a boys soccer regional final and a girls soccer regional final this afternoon.
First, No. 15 Carroll takes on Park Tudor at 2 p.m. in a Class A boys soccer regional final. Carroll advanced with a 4-1 victory over Wabash Thursday, while No. 1 Park Tudor advanced 5-0 over Liberty Christian.
Following Carroll’s game, THS hosts a Class A girls soccer regional final between No. 10 Tipton and Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian at 4 p.m. Tipton advanced with a 1-0 victory over Faith Christian on Wednesday while Blackhawk beat Manchester 2-0.
• For today’s sectional volleyball pairings, see the scoreboard on this page.
RSC announces women’s BB poll
West Virginia Tech and Rio Grande are the co-favorites in the Rivers States Conference’s preseason women’s basketball poll, which was conducted by the league’s 14 head coaches.
WVU Tech and Rio Grande, which met in the RSC championship finals last year, each received 161 votes in the polling of the conference coaches. WVU Tech received eight first-place votes and Rio Grande received the remaining six first-place votes.
IU Kokomo was No. 7 overall in the preseason poll, and No. 4 in the RSC West Division.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.