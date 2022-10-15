Volley sectionals conclude today
The sectional round of the IHSAA volleyball state tournament concludes today with semifinals and finals.
Six KT-area teams remain alive in the tournament. Northwestern, Eastern and Tipton are coming off opening-round wins and Kokomo, Maconaquah and Tri-Central had opening-round byes.
In the Class 4A McCutcheon Sectional, Kokomo faces defending state champion McCutcheon in the 11 a.m. semifinal followed by Harrison vs. Lafayette Jeff. The final is at 6 p.m.
In the Class 3A Oak Hill Sectional, it’s Maconaquah vs. Bellmont in the 11 a.m. semifinal and Northwestern vs. Norwell in the second semifinal. The final is at 6 p.m.
In the Class 2A Madison-Grant Sectional, it’s Eastern vs. Eastbrook in the 11 a.m. semifinal and Tipton vs. M-G in the second semifinal. The final is at 6 p.m.
And in the Class A Daleville Sectional, Tri-Central faces Daleville in the 11 a.m. semifinal. Cowan and Liberty Christian are in the second semifinal. The winners will return at 6 p.m. for the final.
IUK volleyball sweeps IUSE
NEW ALBANY – Visiting IU Kokomo rolled through IU Southeast 25-21, 25-12, 25-15 Friday night to push the Cougars’ River States Conference record to 8-1.
Lorelei Porter smashed a match-high 14 kills to pace the Cougar attack. Kaley Lyons added seven and Sidney Gerig six. Allison Richman had 16 assists and Kaley Lyons a dozen. Alyvia Smith had 16 digs while Julie Sanders and Lyons had seven each. Richmon added five blocks and Lexi Broyles four.
The Cougars (19-5) are back in action today against RSC rival Brescia.
