Quigley 10th after round 1
CARMEL — Tipton senior Lucy Quigley is tied for 10th place following the first round of the IHSAA Girls Golf State Finals at Prairie View G.C.
Quigley shot a 4-over 76 (36-40). She is six shots back of co-leaders Macy Beeson of Lapel and Chloe Johnson of Evansville North. Beeson is the defending state champion.
Quigley played in a threesome with Beeson, who also shot 36 on the front side before shooting 34 on the back for a 2-under 70.
Western sophomore Elizabeth Mercer (83) is tied for 32nd in the 100-player field and Northwestern senior Audrey Koetter (86) is tied for 51st.
Team-wise, Western is in 12th place in the 15-team field after shooting 381. The Panthers also counted senior Kylee Duncan’s 98, junior Natalie Nutt’s 99 and junior Ava Williamson’s 101.
Evansville North is in the lead after shooting 302. Second-place Homestead is 15 shots back.
Evansville North is chasing a repeat state title and its sixth title all-time. The Huskies burst upon the state scene with a three-peat in 2014-16 and won another title in ‘18.
EHS girls win conference XC
LAFAYETTE — Eastern’s girls cross country team won the Hoosier Heartland Conference meet Thursday at Camp Sycamore Valley. The Comets posted a score of 24 to beat Clinton Central (47) and Carroll (53).
Ava Kantz (third place, 22:11), Emily Slaughter (fourth, 22:42) and Lily Greene (seventh, 23:49) led the Comets with top-10 finishes and Alivia Salkie (13th, 25:01) and Clara Williams (17th, 25:47) also scored for Eastern. Kantz, Slaughter, Greene and Salkie all the made the all-conference team.
“The girls really stepped up — they were ready to race,” Eastern coach Ben Cox said. “We’re in a good position getting ready for the sectional next week.”
Anna Goodrich led Carroll and was fifth overall in 23:04. Taylor’s Sierra Fritsch was 28th in 32:34.
In the boys race, Rossville (39) edged Clinton Prairie (48) for the title. Eastern (74) was third and Carroll (92) was fourth in the six-team field.
J.T. Webster (ninth, 19:15) and Kamp Miller (12th, 19:44) led Eastern and made the all-conference team. Also scoring for the Comets were Jordan Armogum (15th, 19:50), Obi Greene (22nd, 20:45) and T.J. Weeks (25th, 21:27).
Eli Harshbarger led Carroll and was sixth overall in 18:41. Ethan Gibson led TC and was eighth overall in 18:44. Taylor’s Kace Douglas was 44th in 26:34.
