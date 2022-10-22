Rayl takes spot in Earlham HOF
RICHMOND — Earlham College’s athletic department inducted its 2022 Hall of Fame class during the college’s homecoming festivities last weekend.
Former Western athlete Matt Rayl was one of the inductees. Rayl (WHS class of 1994) was a four-year member of Earlham’s football team and set a career sack record that still stands.
A 1998 Earlham graduate, Rayl played in all 40 games during his college career. A defensive lineman, he recorded 248 tackles, 36.5 sacks and five fumble recoveries. He earned second-team All-North Coast Athletic Conference honors as a senior in 1997 after receiving honorable mention in 1996.
Stan Hill, Rayl’s position coach, said: “Matt is one of the first players I coached and recruited at Earlham. Matt had that special combination of determination, football IQ and athleticism that made him such a unique player. His easygoing manner also made him a joy to coach and be around. [He] was one of the best players I coached at Earlham College.”
IUK volley goes to 11-1 in RSC
The IU Kokomo volleyball team swept the University of Rio Grande on Friday night at IUK to improve to 22-5 overall and 11-1 in River States Conference play. The Cougars lead the conference’s West division.
IUK beat Rio Grande 25-23, 25-19, 25-10 for its fifth straight 3-0 sweep in league play.
Lorelei Porter and Sidney Gerig led IUK’s attack with nine kills apiece and Lexi Broyles added eight. Kaley Lyons and Allison Richman dished 16 assists apiece and Porter served eight aces. Audrey Strawsma provided a defensive spark with five total blocks.
IUK hosts West Virginia Tech at noon today.
Hart scores ace at Kokomo CC
Ellen Hart hit a hole-in-one on Sunday at Kokomo C.C. She used a 5-hybrid to ace No. 2, which played 145 yards. It was her third career hole-in-one.
Dr. Diane Pfeifer witnessed the shot.
