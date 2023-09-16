Hoosier tennis finishes today
MONTICELLO — Western’s boys tennis team won at all five points in the quarterfinal round of the Hoosier Conference’s tournament on Thursday at Twin Lakes. The tournament concludes today with semifinals and finals.
At No. 1 singles, Miles Bowley defeated Northwestern’s Blake Wise 4-6, 6-1, 6-2. At No. 2 singles, Evan Trauring pitched a 6-0, 6-0 shutout vs. a Hamilton Heights player. At No. 3 singles, Charlie Gilbert was a 6-1, 6-1 winner against a Rensselaer player. At No. 1 doubles, Kaleb York and Aidan Mawbey advanced with a 6-1, 6-0 victory vs. Tipton. And at No. 2 doubles, James Paden and Evan Butcher were 6-2, 6-2 winners against Tipton.
Trauring, Gilbert and the Paden-Butcher tandem are all No. 1 seeds.
For Northwestern, No. 3 singles player Landen Begley won 6-0, 6-2 vs. a Twin Lakes player, the No. 1 doubles team of Hayden Cook and Conner Gaier were 6-4, 6-2 winners vs. Twin Lakes and the No. 2 doubles team of Eythen Fogg and Adam Lesko were 6-1, 6-2 winners vs. West Lafayette.
Wise at No. 1 singles and Ian Woods at No. 2 singles dropped three-setters.
IUK volleyball tops IUSE in 4
IU Kokomo’s volleyball team beat visiting IU Southeast 3-1 (25-22, 25-23, 22-25, 25-22) in a River States Conference match Friday night.
The NAIA No. 21 Cougars improved to 11-3 overall and 2-0 in the conference. They host IU East on Tuesday.
Tickets on sale for HOF event
The Howard County Sports Hall of Fame’s induction ceremony is scheduled for Oct. 28 at Creative Financial Centre. The ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. and will be proceeded by a social hour with light refreshments beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are $15 and are available by calling Ron Barsh at 765-453-4739.
Anthony Shumaker, Chad Shepherd, Lisa Thompson Bickel, Jim Calaway, Gary Merrell, Erwin Cox and James Robinson compose the class of 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.