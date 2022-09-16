IUK’s Jones wins golf invite
WINONA LAKE — IU Kokomo’s Brandi Jones was the medalist in Grace College’s Eagle Glen Invitational on Thursday.
Jones, a former Maconaquah standout, shot a career-best 69 in the first round to lead IUK to a 320 team score in the opening round of the one-day tourney. The Cougars shot 344 in the second round and finished with a program record score of 664. They took fourth in the tourney. Grace college won with a score of 618.
Mac soccer’s unbeaten run ends
BUNKER HILL — Mississinewa topped Maconaquah 1-0 Thursday night to end the Braves’ boys soccer squad’s unbeaten streak.
“Mississinewa was able to score a goal late in the first half, then stack the defensive box with seven defenders and keep Maconaquah from finding the net,” Mac coach Bob Jones said.
The Braves fell to 9-1 on the season while Ole Miss improved to 7-2-1.
