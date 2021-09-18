BSU’s Bellar fires 8-under 62
MUNCIE — Ball State freshman Kash Bellar shot a sizzling 8-under 62 in the opening round of the Cardinals’ Earl Yestingsmeier on Friday morning at the Delaware Country Club. The former Peru standout set a tournament record. He also set a school record for single round with the 62 and tied the record for score relative to par.
Bellar birdied eight holes during the first round. Later, he started the second round on fire with a birdie and an eagle. He added another birdie on the back nine and finished with a 2-over 72. He is in third place with a tally of 134.
Bellar is competing as an individual and his score does not count toward the Cardinals’ team score.
The final 18 holes of the 54-hole tournament are today.
NW tops Heights in boys soccer
ARCADIA — Northwestern’s boys soccer team beat Hamilton Heights 3-1 Thursday night to improve to 10-2 on the season.
Quentin Yeakel, Wesley Miller and Matt Polk scored goals for Northwestern while Polk, Kai Jackson and Yeakel had assists.
“Really proud of how we came back from our last game [a loss to West Lafayette],” NW coach Aaron Longgood said. “We were able to dictate the pace and control the flow and it’s good to see the boys confident in possession again.
“Jace Jackson had a hell of a game in the middle of the field and really shut down every attack Heights had. It’s tough to pick any of these guys out, but he really rebounded and played with a lot of confidence.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.