Kats pick up game today at S.B. Wash.
Kokomo’s football team will play this week after all.
Kokomo (4-1) will travel to South Bend Washington (2-1) today for a noon kickoff. The Panthers are a Class 3A program.
The game is set for TCU School Field, 528 S. Eddy St., South Bend.
Kokomo originally was scheduled to play Anderson on Friday at home, but the Indians had to cancel because of COVID issues. Kokomo picked up South Bend Washington on Friday. The game will be broadcast on broadcastsport.net.
Kokomo canceled today’s JV game at Warsaw.
Golfers tee it up in regional today
Western’s girls golf team will shoot for a return trip to the State Finals when it plays in the Lafayette Jeff Regional today at Battle Ground G.C.
The regional has 18 teams, three each from six different sectionals. The top three teams advance to state. Defending champion Culver Academies is the favorite to win the regional while Western and several others figure to be in the mix for the other two spots. Western was runner-up last year.
In addition to the top three teams, the top five individuals on non-advancing teams also will move on to the state meet.
Western advanced to the regional by winning the sectional at Chippendale G.C. Runner-up Maconaquah and third-place Northwestern also advanced. Individually, Tipton’s Lucy Quigley, Kokomo’s Lizzy Lytle and Eastern’s Cora Bartrum advanced.
Quigley is the defending regional champion. She shot a 5-over 77 for a one-shot win last year.
Hornets top EHS for tennis title
ROSSVILLE – Rossville’s boys tennis team beat Eastern 4-1 Friday night to win the Hoosier Heartland Conference championship. The match was a clash between the last two unbeatens in league play and Rossville won the title with the victory.
Eastern’s Ian Haley won the No. 3 singles match 6-0, 6-0 for the Comets’ point.
“I am really proud of this group,” Eastern coach Pat Rice said. “We were shorthanded [Friday] night and the guys that played gave me 100 % and no excuses and went out and battled. We came close to grabbing the second set at 2 singles where Joe White subbed in for us, but fell short 7-5, and our 2 doubles team lost in a third set playing some great tennis.
“We fell short of our goal, but I couldn’t be prouder of this group that played [Friday] night.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.