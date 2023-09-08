IUK volley takes 2 invite wins
UPLAND — IU Kokomo’s volleyball team went 2-0 in Taylor University’s invitational on Friday.
First, IUK rallied from 2-1 down to beat Taylor 3-2 (25-12, 20-25, 22-25, 25-21, 15-12). Audrey Strawsma floored 15 kills, Lexi Broyles had 14 kills and Tori Wilkinson had 10 kills. Kaley Lyons and Allison Richman combined for 45 assists. Defensively, Alivia Smith had 25 digs, Lyons had 14 digs and Cali Cummings stuffed seven blocks.
Later Friday, IUK beat Trinity Christian 3-0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-15). Strawsma floored seven kills, Cummings had six and Richman had five. Lyons dished 14 assists. Defensively, Smith had 15 digs and Broyles had five blocks.
IUK (7-3) concludes tourney play Saturday with matches against Roosevelt University (Illinois) and Cumberland University (Tennessee).
Mac beats NW in volleyball
Maconaquah’s volleyball team edged Northwestern 3-1 (24-26, 25-23, 26-24, 25-21) in a clash of Sectional 23 teams Thursday night at Northwestern.
Alyssa Birner led Mac’s attack with 19 kills and Katelyn Greis backed her with 10 kills. Delaney Betzner dished 22 assists, Bailey Carson served 11 points. Defensively, Carson had 37 digs and 22 serve receptions, Hallie Maiben had 34 digs and 10 receptions, Betzner had 19 digs and Addie Maiben had 18 digs and 12 receptions.
Kendal Ziems led Northwestern with seven kills and Halie Koetter, Anna Bishir and Aliviah Sullivan had six kills apiece. Ella Barnett had 22 digs.
