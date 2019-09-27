Girls golfers set for regional play
The IHSAA girls golf tournament continues Saturday with regional play. There are five regionals across the state with the top three teams from each advancing to the State Finals.
Western, Kokomo and Tipton are part of the 18-team field in the Lafayette Jeff Regional at Battle Ground G.C. They advanced by taking the top three spots in last week’s Western Sectional.
Maconaquah’s Kianna Sharp and Brianna Smitley and Northwestern’s Audrey Koetter also will play in the regional as individuals.
In addition to the top three teams advancing to state, the top three individuals from the remaining teams also will move on.
Kokomo senior Kiah Parrott is shooting for her third state appearance. She made it as an individual in both 2016 and ‘18.
Seagrave resigns as Jeff’s AD
LAFAYETTE — Doug Seagrave resigned as Lafayette Jeff’s athletic director earlier this week. He was hired three months ago to replace Peyton Stovall.
Seagrave cited a focus on family for stepping down. He was was residing in Scottsdale, Arizona, when he accepted the position and his family remained in Arizona in order for his son to finish high school. Seagrave had hoped to make it a one-year transition but found that did not work for him. He is returning to Arizona.
He is an Eastern High School graduate. He previously had stints as AD at Warren Central, Triton Central and Cathedral.
