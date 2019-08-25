IUK volleyball goes 4-0 in tournament
WINONA LAKE — The IU Kokomo women’s volleyball team picked up its first four wins of the season this weekend when the Cougars went 4-0 in Grace College’s Lancer Classic. The Cougars dropped just one set in four matches.
IUK opened tourney play Friday with a 25-21, 25-9, 25-19 victory over Governor’s State, followed by a 21-25, 25-23, 25-12, 25-15 victory over Northwestern Ohio.
On Saturday the Cougars beat Martin Methodist 25-23, 25-18, 25-18, then topped host school Grace 25-23, 25-15, 25-22.
The Cougars’ Lizzie Sokeland made the all-tourney team.
Kinney holds lead in county golf
The first round of the Howard County men’s golf tournament was Saturday at Chippendale G.C.
Josh Kinney leads the Championship Division following a first-round score of even-par 73. He leads by two strokes over Jon Kelley and by seven strokes over Josh Maggard and Sean Verlee.
Defending champion Tyler White shot an 82 and newly crowned Wildcat Creek club champion Sam Seagrave had an 83.
The Open Division is led by Randy Jewell with an 80. He leads by only one shot over Troy Parton. The Senior Division is already a runaway with John Hodson leading by nine strokes over Rick Conwell. Hodson fired a three-under 70.
The final round is today at Wildcat Creek G.C.
— Jon Kelley
Craig scores ace at Wildcat Creek
Mike Craig hit a hole-in-one Friday at Wildcat Creek G.C. Craig used a 50-degree wedge to ace hole No. 17, which was playing 91 yards. Bub Dale and Dan Britton witnessed Craig’s first-ever hole-in-one.
