Martino column coming Monday
John Martino’s outdoors column will appear in Monday’s edition of the Kokomo Tribune.
IUK, Westmont split in baseball
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The IUK baseball squad split a doubleheader at NAIA No. 15 Westmont College on Saturday. Westmont won the opener 13-1 and IUK took the closer 2-1.
In the opener, IU Kokomo struck first with Austin Weiler driving in Mark Goudy in the top of the first inning, but Westmont responded with two runs in the second and blew the game open with 11 runs over the fifth and sixth innings.
Goudy and Riley Garczynski each had a pair of hits for the Cougars. Eston Stull started and took the loss.
The Cougars won the closer in a similar fashion to how Westmont won the first. Westmont opened with a run in the bottom of the inning. IUK then turned the game its way with single runs in the fifth and sixth to win the seven-inning game. Drew Barber singled in Stull for IUK in the fifth, and Weiler put the Cougars on top with a solo homer in the sixth.
Noah Richardson threw all seven innings for the win in the second game for IUK, giving up an earned run on just two hits and four walks with two strikeouts.
IUK plays at Dordt University next Saturday.
IUK hoops teams sweep Point Park
The IU Kokomo men and women swept a basketball doubleheader against Point Park on Saturday in Cougar Gym. The women led off with a 63-47 victory, and the The NAIA Division II 14th-ranked IUK finished with an 86-82 victory.
In the women’s game, Tia Chambers led the way with 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Cougars (13-11, 5-6 River States Conference), and Jada Anderson added 13 points off the bench. Vanessa Mullins scored eight, and Ally Davis and Alec fits seven each. Mullins and Anderson each had seven rebounds.
The Cougar men (21-5, 10-2 RSC) got up 55-38 at halftime, then held on for a narrow win while being outscored 44-31 after the break. Darian Porch led IUK with 17 points, Akil McClain scored 15, Desean Hampton and Ditwan Gary 11 each, and Billie Webster and Trequan Spivey each scored 10. Hampton grabbed a dozen boards.
The IUK men and women host Asbury on Tuesday in a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m.
Pelicans bounce Pacers 124-117
INDIANAPOLIS — Jrue Holiday scored 14 of his 31 points in the final 2:26, including a go-ahead 3-pointer, and the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans beat the Indiana Pacers 124-117 on Saturday night.
Despite not having top two scorers Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, the Pelicans (22-31) led for much of the game before needing to rally late to hand the Pacers (31-22) their fifth consecutive loss.
Holiday’s 3-pointer with 2:26 remaining broke a 108-all tie. He hit a fadeaway jumper to make it 113-110 and another 3-pointer for a 118-110 lead with 45 seconds to play.
Reserve JJ Redick added 23 points for the Pelicans.
Ingram (right ankle sprain) and Williamson (left ankle sprain) average a combined 44.7 points, but the Pelicans led by as many as 12 in the second quarter as Redick scored 19 points before halftime. A late Pacers surge trimmed the deficit to 60-55 at the break.
Jeremy Lamb led the Pacers with 26 points. T.J. Warren scored 22.
