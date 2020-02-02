TC beats Frankton for 4th win in row
SHARPSVILLE — Tri-Central’s boys basketball team beat Frankton 55-51 Saturday night in front of a big crowd as the Trojans celebrated winter homecoming.
Tied 16-all after the first quarter, Frankton (9-7) took a 30-26 lead into halftime. The Eagles had a 38-37 lead after the third quarter. The Trojans then made their move in the final quarter.
Jake Chapman led the Trojans (11-6) with 17 points and seven rebounds. Michael Carr had nine points, Connor Hindman had seven rebounds and Mason Pickens provided a big defensive spark by taking five charges.
TC has won four in a row and seven of its last eight. The Trojans host Elwood on Thursday.
Devils score 113 in win over Titans
TIPTON — Tipton’s boys basketball team rocked Taylor 113-58 Saturday night.
The Class 2A No. 6-ranked Blue Devils (13-3) led 26-10 after the first quarter, 64-26 at halftime and 95-44 after the third quarter.
Noah Wolfe scored 26 points to lead five Tipton players in double figures. Ben Humrichous had 18 points, Dalton Money had 15 and Nate Powell and Jayce Edwards had 12 apiece.
The Blue Devils shot 45 of 70 (64%) from the field overall and 13 of 24 (54%) from 3-land.
Ryley Gilbert led the Titans (1-13) with 11 points.
Taylor visits Eastern on Thursday. Tipton’s next game is against Kokomo at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. It’s the opener of Basketball Day Indiana at Memorial Gym.
Mac no match for hot Whitko
WHITLEY — Maconaquah ran into a hot-shooting Whitko squad Saturday night and the Wildcats handled the Braves 81-58 in Three Rivers Conference play.
“Whitko’s shooting was dialed in [Saturday] and we didn’t do much to alter their hot streak,” Mac coach Tim Maiben said.
Brayden Betzner led the Braves (4-10, 2-2 TRC) with 15 points, Feenix Kile had 14 points and Sam Bourne and Hayden Maiben had 12 each.
NW gymnasts win invitational
RUSSIAVILLE — Northwestern’s gymnastics team won Western’s invitational Saturday.
Catie Smith and Ashtyn Gross led the Tigers. Smith was first on vault, bars and beam and won the all-around competition. Gross was third on vault, bars and beam, fourth on floor and third in all-around.
Mac’s McKinley, Blake win titles
PERU — Maconaquah’s wrestling team had a pair of individual champions in the Peru Sectional on Saturday. Aaron McKinley won the 152-pound weight class and Jared Blake won the 170 title.
Also for the Braves, Tyler Stapleton (106) and Blake Kenney (113) had runner-up finishes.
Wabash took the team title with a score of 224.5. Manchester was second in the 10-team field with 215.5. Maconaquah and Peru followed with 187 apiece. Cass was seventh with 71.
