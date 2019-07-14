Junior Sixers reach regional final
The Kokomo Post 6 junior squad beat LaPorte Friday and beat Bristol Saturday to reach today’s championship game of the American Legion Junior Regional at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park.
On Friday, the junior Sixers beat LaPorte 10-0 in six innings. Nolan Buckner threw a complete game with seven hits, two walks and 10 strikeouts.
At the plate, Taylor Duncan was 3 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs. Noah Smalley was 3 for 3. Brayden Summers was 2 for 3 with three RBIs. And Mason Keller had an RBi triple.
On Saturday, Kokomo rocked Bristol 20-6 in five innings. Duncan, Jeremy Bell and Summers were each 2 for 3 with Summers knocking in two runs and doubling. Gavin Wallace doubled and finished with four RBIs, and Nathanael Bilodeau tripled and also finished with four RBIs.
Keller, Smalley and Gavin Wallace handled the pitching duties Saturday, allowing just two earned runs combined.
The Sixers face LaPorte at 1 p.m. today in the final. If LaPorte wins, a second championship game will follow.
Post 6 seniors split in Michigan
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. — Kokomo Post 6 lost the first game 10-3, but came back to win the second game 13-1 in six innings over Stevensville Post 568 in an American Legion baseball doubleheader Saturday.
In the first game, Post 6 (14-8) got a three-run homer from Tucker Platt in the top of the third inning to take a 3-0 lead, but Stevensville came back with 10 unanswered runs in the next three innings to take a 10-3 lead after five innings. Kokomo scored three more runs in the seventh inning for the final. Ben Harris took the loss. Only five of Stevensville’s runs were earned.
Noah Hurlock and Michael Ewing each had two doubles to lead Post 6. Payton McClain and Pat Mills each had a single and double.
In the second game, Kokomo’s bats came alive in the first inning for 10 runs, and the Sixers added two runs in the second inning to take a commanding 12-0 lead after two innings. Each team scored a run in the fourth inning to make the score 13-1, and it stayed that way for the rest of the game.
Platt led Kokomo with a single, double, triple and three RBIs. Hurlock added a single, double and three RBIs. McClain, Mills and Harry Walker each had two singles. Mills added three RBIs, and Walker came up with two RBIs.
Hurlock, who was the winning pitcher, allowed one earned run on four hits and three walks, with five strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.
“We hit the ball really well in that second game, played great defense and Noah pitched a great game,” Andrews said.
Post 6 will host Danville, Indiana Post 118 in a doubleheader today at 4 p.m. at CFD Investments Stadium at Highland Park.
Beck hits hole in one at Wildcat Creek
Dick Beck hit his ninth career hole in one Wednesday while playing a round at Wildcat Creek G.C. Beck used a 6-iron to ace hole No. 7, which was playing 133 yards. Tom Beck, Jeff Rudolph and Bob Elkins witnessed the ace.
