NW gymnast Smith advances to state
PORTAGE — Northwestern gymnast Catie Smith is heading to the State Finals for the second straight season.
Smith punched her 2020 state ticket Saturday in the Portage Regional. The Tiger junior qualified on beam by finishing fourth with a score of 9.575. The top six in each event qualified for state.
Smith finished 15th in the all-around competition with a score of 35.675. Teammate Ashtyn Gross was 14th with a score of 35.8.
Smith was 13th on vault, 16th on bars and 30th on floor. Gross was 24th on vault, 14th on bars, 13th on beam and 25th on floor.
Also for the Tigers, Mollie Habig was 20th in the all-around with a score of 31.275.
Chesterton won the team championship. Northwestern was sixth out of six complete teams.
The State Finals are next Saturday at Ball State University.
NW schedules swim lessons
Northwestern High School will hold a swim school/swim lessons in three sessions this year. The program is for those ranging from beginner to competitive swimmers.
The first session is April 13-17 with three time slots: 3:45-4:30 p.m.; 4:45-5:30 p.m.; and 5:45-6:30 p.m.
The second session runs from May 26-June 1 with three lesson times: 8-8:45 a.m.; 9-9:45 a.m.; 10-10-45 a.m.
The third session runs from Sept 21-25 with three time slots: 3:45-4:30 p.m., 4:45-5:30 p.m.; and 5:45-6:30 p.m.
In all three sessions, the third time slot will only open up if there are enough students in the first two sessions to warrant a third.
Northwestern aquatics director and swim coach Donita Walters will direct the lessons. The cost is $40 per session and each swimmer needs a suit, towel and goggles. For more information contact Walters at or donita.walters@nwsc.k12.in.us or 765-419-1211. For those mailing payment, send to Donita Walters, 3431 Co. Rd. 400 West, Kokomo, 46901.
Point Park tops IUK in baseball
The IU Kokomo baseball squad dropped a River States Conference game for the first time this season Saturday when Point Park scored a 5-1 victory at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
Point Park overturned a 1-0 IU Kokomo lead with two runs in the top of the sixth, then took control with three runs in the top of the ninth.
The Cougars scored their run in the bottom of the fifth. Chad Garisek got on board with a leadoff single, was bunted to second by Cody Bible, then scored when Thomas Obergfell tripled.
Obergfell also had a double and went 2 for 4. Garisek also went 2 for 4. Owen Callaghan threw eight innings and took the loss with five earned runs on four hits, two walks and 10 strikeouts.
IUK (9-8, 3-1 RSC) and Point Park play a doubleheader at KMS today starting at noon.
