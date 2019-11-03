Coram bags 2 goals in IUK’s victory
Kokomo High School product Taylor Coram scored twice in the opening 20 minutes of play Saturday to spark the IU Kokomo women’s soccer team to a 4-2 victory over River States Conference foe Rio Grande.
Coram got the scoreboard rolling with a goal in the second minute. Keely Hoopingarner scored for the Cougars in the 12th minute and Coram struck again in the 17th minute for a 3-0 IUK lead. Haley Abel added a goal for IUK in the second half for a 4-1 advantage. Hoopingarner also had an assist and goalie Kaitlyn Godwin had nine saves.
Coram is the first-year-program’s only senior.
“[Saturday] was a great example of the quality that we as a team possess on offense,” IUK coach Terry Stewart said. “Our defense played hard and the midfield created a number of very good opportunities for our forwards. I can’t think of a better way to honor Taylor on Senior Day. In such a short amount of time, she has made a huge impact on the lives of all members of our program.”
The Cougars improved to 7-7-2 overall and 3-4-2 in the RSC. They face West Virginia Tech at noon on Tuesday in Westfield’s Grand Park.
IUK women’s hoops sweeps weekend
The IU Kokomo women’s basketball team beat Robert Morris 85-65 on Friday, then beat Trinity International 69-58 on Saturday in a pair of games played in Chicago.
In Friday’s victory, Tia Chambers led IUK with 18 points, and Vanessa Mullins added 16 points and six rebounds. Ally Davis and Kokomo product Q Merriweather each scored a dozen.
On Saturday, Chambers scored 20 points, Sierra Peete nine and Ally Davis eight.
“Any time you have to play games back-to-back it’s extremely difficult at any level, and I commend our ladies for coming out here and playing with tenacity, giving us effort,” IUK coach Colie Shelwick said in a video on the IUK website. “We had 10 women in the scoring category and I really think that’s what separates us from other teams. We don’t rely on one or two players, we need everybody involved.”
The IUK women (3-0) next play a road game at Indiana Wesleyan on Friday.
Cougar men split weekend
The IU Kokomo men’s basketball team topped Calumet College of St. Joseph 77-76 on Friday, then fell 80-69 to Robert Morris on Saturday. Both games were played in Whiting.
Stats were not yet available for Friday’s game. In Saturday’s game, Akil McClain led IUK with 21 points, Trequan Spivey scored 17, Allante Harper 12 and Darian Porch 10. Desean Hampton snagged 11 rebounds.
IUK (1-1) hosts Lincoln College at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Cougar Gym.
Cougar volleyball drops 2 matches
The IUK women’s volleyball team lost a pair of River States Conference road matches this weekend, falling in four sets to Brescia on Friday in Owensboro, Kentucky, then falling in four sets to IU Southeast on Saturday in New Albany.
Brescia topped the Cougars 25-19, 24-26, 25-18, 25-9 on Friday. No stats were available from that match.
On Saturday, IUSE topped IUK 25-23, 24-26, 25-23, 25-13. Lizzy Sokeland led IUK with 15 kills and had just one attack error for a blistering .538 attack percentage. Macee Rudy had 21 digs and Kendal Williams 24 assists.
IUK fell to 21-11 overall and 11-3 in the RSC. The Cougars play at West Virginia Tech on Friday.
