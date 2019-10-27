IUK’s Jackson takes 1st at meet
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – IU Kokomo women’s cross country runner Lexi Jackson finished first among 148 runners Saturday, winning the Great Lakes Challenge. Jackson finished in 18:50.9 to lead the Cougars to seventh place among 17 teams.
Also for the IUK women, Casey Lechner was 27th (20:54), Allison McMinn was 34th (21:12.5), Audrey Benefiel was 62nd (21:50.2), and April Chrisman was 81st (22:21).
The IUK men were 14th out of 20 teams. Jordan Fivecoate led IUK in 35th place (28:02.7), followed by Adam Rood (66th, 28:58.8), Cyrus Felger (72nd, 29:04.2), Sam Phillips (92nd, 29.31), and Tyler Morgan (100th, 29.41.4).
IUK volleyball wins on senior day
The IU Kokomo women’s volleyball team celebrated senior day with a 25-17, 25-17, 25-20 victory over Midway on Saturday in River States Conference action.
Cougar setters Kendal Williams and Abby Bowyer combined for 32 assists. Mallorie Havens led the front row with 11 kills and Erinn Adam added seven. Adam also had three blocks. Kristi Elson led the defense with 11 digs.
The Cougars improved to 21-9 overall, 11-1 in the RSC. Their next action is Friday at Brescia.
Butler tops IUK in men’s hoops
INDIANAPOLIS – Butler’s men’s basketball team beat IU Kokomo 70-40 Saturday night in an exhibition game.
Akil McClain led IUK with eight points, and DeSean Hampton and Allante Harper each had seven. Hampton also grabbed six rebounds.
Sean McDermott led Butler with 18 points.
IUK is next in action on Friday at Calumet College of St. Joseph.
