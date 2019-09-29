IUK volley moves to 3-0 in RSC
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio – The IU Kokomo volleyball team swept Ohio Christian 25-14, 25-22, 25-14 Saturday to improve to 3-0 in the River States Conference.
Lizze Sokeland led the Cougar attack with six kills and Morgan Weir had five. Abby Bowyer had a dozen assists. Zoie Zimmerman led the defense with 14 digs and Chloe Trissel added nine.
The Cougars were coming off a five-set, 23-25, 25-13, 25-19, 13-25, 15-11 victory over IU East on Friday in RSC play.
Sokeland led IUK’s offense in Friday’s match as well, flooring 19 kills and recording six blocks. Macee Rudy had 17 digs. Sarah Morin had 22 assists and Kendal Williams a dozen.
Next up for the Cougars (13-5) is a trip to Midway University on Friday.
Cougar soccer ties Carlow 3-3
PITTSBURGH, Penn. – The IU Kokomo women’s soccer team got up 3-0 on the road Saturday but had to settle for a 3-3 tie with Carlow in River States Conference play.
Ashlyn Morefield got the Cougars on the board in the first half and Keely Hoopingarner scored twice in the second half. Carlow scored three goals in the final dozen minutes to tie the game.
Kaitlin Godwin had a dozen saves for t the Cougars (4-1-1, 0-1-1 RSC). IUK’s next action is Thursday against RSC foe Brescia at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.