IUK Women’s soccer blanks Manchester 3-0
The IU Kokomo women’s soccer team shut out Manchester 3-0 Saturday at Kokomo Municipal Stadium to improve to 3-3 on the season.
After a scoreless first half, the Cougars scored all three of their goals in the span of three minutes midway through the second half. Brook Switzer, Haley Abel and Taylor Coram each hit the net for IUK. Abel and Mackenzie Pedigo assisted the first two goals. Kaitlyn Goodwin had five saves for the Cougars and Brittney Morton one.
IUK’s next game is next Saturday at Saint Francis.
Horseshoe club meets Monday
The Central Indiana Horseshoe Club of Kokomo will hold a meeting on Monday to organize its fall league. The meeting is at 6 p.m. at the Central Indiana Horseshoe building, 622 West Virginia Street.
Fall league play begins in October. Anyone interested in pitching is invited to attend the meeting, or call Fred Gross at 765-346-9931.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.