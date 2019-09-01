Dillon makes Vikings; O’Brien put on IR
Former Carroll Cougar athlete Brandon Dillon has been named to the Minnesota Vikings 53-player roster, the NFL team announced Saturday. NFL teams had until 4 p.m. Saturday to reach their final 53-player roster to start the upcoming season.
Dillon, who played at Marian University after graduating from Carroll, is one of four tight ends on the Vikings’ roster, along with Kyle Rudolph, Tyler Conklin, and Irv Smith Jr. Dillon is a rookie after joining the Vikings’ preseason camp as an undrafted player.
Dillon had five catches for 48 yards – both team highs – in Minnesota’s final preseason game on Thursday.
Carolina guard Kitt O’Brien, a former Cass athlete who played at Ball State, was placed on the Panthers’ injured reserve list on Friday ahead of Saturday’s roster cuts.
IUK volleyball wins 4 matches in tourney
CHICAGO – The IU Kokomo women’s volleyball team won four matches over the weekend in the Saint Xavier/Trinity Christian tournament.
On Friday, IUK (8-2) beat Mount Mercy University 25-19, 25-15, 25-15 and topped Trinity Christian 25-14, 24-26, 25-19, 25-20.
Lizzie Sokeland had eight kills and McKenna Lundy seven against Mount Mercy. Kristi Elson had 10 digs and Sarah Morin had 20 assists. Against Trinity, Erinn Adam and Kiersten Cooper each had 13. Macee Rudy had 33 digs and Morin 25 assists.
On Saturday IUK beat Saint Xavier 25-20, 25-19, 25-23 and beat Saint Francis of Illinois 23-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-17. Stats were not yet available for Saturday’s matches.
