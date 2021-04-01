Mac’s grid coach leaves for Ritter
Maconaquah high school’s football coach job is open after Brad Purcell left to coach Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter. Ritter reported the move on its website Tuesday.
Purcell, an Indianapolis Bishop Chatard product, was 5-4 in one season at Maconaquah, going 4-3 in the Three Rivers Conference. He succeeded Austin Colby at Mac when Colby moved to Kokomo. At Ritter, Purcell takes over after a 15-season stint by Ty Hunt, who coached Ritter to state titles in 2008, 2013 and 2016.
IUK volleyball knocks off IWU
The IU Kokomo women’s volleyball team won a five-setter over No. 3 Indiana Wesleyan Wednesday night, dealing the Wildcats only their second loss of the season. IUK won 25-22, 25-20, 21-25, 14-25, 15-11. The No. 24 Cougars improved to 22-4 with the win, while the Wildcats fell to 18-2.
The Cougars got major production from their starting attackers as Lorelei Porter and Sidney Gerig each had 16 kills, Erinn Adam had 12 and Lizzie Sokeland nine. Gerig was razor sharp with just one error and a huge .517 attack percentage.
Kaley Lyons dished 31 assists and Kendal Williams 14. Macee Rudy led the defense with 26 digs, Lyons had 17, Zoie Zimmerman 12 and Alexa Roberts 10.
IUK’s last match before the NAIA national tournament is April 10 at Marian University.
