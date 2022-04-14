NKU’s Hicks wins HL’s Fong Award
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Northern Kentucky softball player and Kokomo High School product Lauryn Hicks was named the 2022 recipient of the Horizon League’s Bobby Fong Award on Tuesday for representing the league’s values of integrity, respect and leadership.
The award is named after Fong, Butler University’s president from 2001-11 and a member of the Horizon League Board of Directors over that same span.
Hicks is a junior on the NKU softball squad. She’s one of the Norse’s primary pitchers. She has an ERA of 3.92 this season in 75 innings with 21 walks and 86 strikeouts. A respiratory care major, she’s the softball team’s representative on NKU’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.
She has worked as a nursing assistant for a home healthcare company assisting clients with daily living last year, and this year is working with adults with developmental disabilities in a group home.
Hicks has also assisted initiatives for a fundraiser for people with Down syndrome, a Cincinnati Reds program to revive baseball in inner cities, an organization to match children with illness with college teams, and the Jared Box Project to provide toys, games and books for hospitalized children.
Hicks was diagnosed with Von Willenbrand Disease as a 12-year-old. The disease is caused by a defective Von Willebrand factor or blood-clotting protein. She takes extra precautions when playing softball such as wearing sliding shorts, a heart guard, and a face mask, to avoid bruising.
Eastern girls tennis wins HHC opener
GREENTOWN — Eastern’s girls tennis team beat Delphi 5-0 in the Comets’ Hoosier Heartland Conference opener Wednesday at the Howard County Indoor Tennis Center.
Maria Oliveria was a 6-0, 6-0 winner at No. 1 singles, Kennedy Horner was a 6-2, 6-1 winner at No. 2 singles, Emily Princell was a 6-2, 6-3 winner at No. 3 singles, Molly Farkas and Alivia Salkie took a 6-1, 4-6, 7-5 win at No. 1 doubles and Kate Salkie and Madi Guinn won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles.
“First off, a huge thank you to the Howard County Tennis Center for allowing us to play and get this match in,” coach Pat Rice said. “We went with a different lineup, just trying things out, and I was really pleased with how we played. Emily Princell at 3 singles, in her first varsity singles match, did a great job taking control of that match from the beginning.”
Cougars take 3rd in RSC men’s golf
FLORENCE — The IU Kokomo men’s golf team took third place in the River States Conference Men’s Golf Championship at Belterra G.C. Midway won its second straight title with a score of 898. IU East was second at 923 and IUK third at 936 in the 12-team tournament, which ended Tuesday.
IUK’s Harley Pugh was named to the All-RSC second team. He shot rounds of 83-77-70 for a 230 to tie for seventh and lead the Cougars. Jack Barnes was tied for 10th after shooting 233. Corbin Robinson followed in a tie for 12th with 234. Nate Slack tied for 24th with a 241. And Alec Weddell shot 244 to tie for 29th
Robinson was IUK’s representative on the RSC Champions of Character team.
Thatcher hits ace at Chippendale GC
Local golfer Jeff Thatcher hit a hole-in-one on Tuesday while playing at Chippendale G.C. Thatcher used a hybrid to card a one on hole No. 16, which was playing 130 yards.
