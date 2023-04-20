Penn’s Burton wins Mr. Basketball
Penn High School’s Marcus Burton has been voted the IndyStar Indiana Mr. Basketball, the newspaper and the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association announced Wednesday.
Burton was named on 171 ballots. Indianapolis Cathedral’s Xavier Booker was second with 20 votes. Ben Davis’ Zane Doughty and Linton-Stockton’s Joey Hart each got six votes. Burton will wear the No. 1 jersey for the Indiana All-Stars during their summer series with Kentucky.
A 6-foot-1 guard headed to Notre Dame, Burton led the state in scoring at 30.3 points and added 5.7 rebounds and 5.1 steals for Penn. The Kingsmen went 28-2 and fell in the north semistate final to Kokomo.
Reynolds sisters headed to Purdue
The Purdue women’s basketball team got commitments from a pair of recruits Wednesday when sisters Amiyah Reynolds and Mila Reynolds announced they were heading to play at Purdue.
The two last joined forces on South Bend Washington’s Class 3A state championship team in the 2021-22 season.
Mila Reynolds, a 6-foot-3 guard/forward was a freshman at Maryland this past season, appearing in 22 games, averaging just 1 point and .9 rebounds while playing 5.2 minutes per game. As a senior at SBW she averaged a team-high 21.5 points and added 8.1 rebounds.
Amiyah Reynolds is a 6-0 point guard. She averaged 15.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and a team-high 6.3 assists for the Panthers this winter as a senior.
They join Panther teammate Rashunda Jones, a senior at SBW who had already committed to join Purdue this coming fall. The Panthers were 27-1 this past season. Jones and Amiyah Reynolds were second and third respectively in 2023 Miss Basketball voting.
Hicks named Horizon pitcher of week
INDIANAPOLIS – Former Kokomo High School standout Lauryn Hicks was named the Horizon League’s Pitcher of the Week after the Northern Kentucky senior posted a dominant week, including a command performance no-hitter.
In four games in the circle – all NKU wins – Hicks went 3-0 for the week and also registered a save. Over 18 innings of work, Hicks recorded a minuscule 0.38 ERA and struck out 34 batters against just five hits and one earned run.
The crown jewel in the week was Hicks’ no-hitter against Detroit Mercy last Friday. It was the first no-hitter in NKU’s Division I history. She also set an NKU Division I record with 16 strikeouts in that game.
Leagues on offer at Chippendale G.C.
Chippendale Golf Club has several leagues or events on tap in the coming weeks, with one teeing off next week.
• The Tuesday night two-person best-ball league opens this coming Tuesday. Two-person teams can sign up by calling the clubhouse at 765-453-7079. The entry deadline is Monday and the league runs until Aug. 29.
• The Tuesday morning ladies league is an individual league. The organizational meeting is at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the clubhouse. Call the clubhouse to sign up. The league has two options: The 9-hle league is $20 and the 18-hole league is $40, plus greens fees.
League play begins May 2 and runs through Sept. 19. For further information contact Cindy Lester at 765-438-2469.
• The Sundowners Thursday night two-lady best-ball league begins at 5:30 p.m. May 30 with a shotgun start. The cost is $40 plus greens fees. Registration is open for teams of two or three players and two will play each week.
Call the clubhouse to sign up, or for more information contact either Patty Parrett at 765-437-4485 or Lynn Young at 765-438-0796.
• The Opening Day Scramble is scheduled for May 6. The event is $15 per person plus greens fees. Tee times start at 8 a.m. and golfers can sign up at the pro shop counter. The deadline to enter is noon, May 4.
• The Friday Night Couples ParTee is at 5:30 p.m. May 12 with a shotgun start. The cost is $60 per couple or $30 for member couples. The cost includes nine-hole greens fee, cart fee, diner, music and prizes.
To signup up, register at the clubhouse or call the clubhouse. The entry deadline is noon, May 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.