IU Kokomo baseball drops road game
GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Georgetown College beat IU Kokomo 4-3 in an NAIA baseball game Wednesday.
IUK had an early lead, but Georgetown scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning for a 4-3 lead and the Tigers made the lead stand.
Pat Mills drove in two runs for IUK (24-15), Thomas Obergfell drove in the Cougars’ other run and Seth Denoyer was 2 for 2 with a run. Mark Goudy, the second of four IUK pitchers, took the loss.
IUK returns to River States Conference play Friday when it hosts No. 19-ranked IU Southeast at 6 p.m. at Municipal Stadium. The teams will follow with a doubleheader Saturday with the opener at noon.
IU Southeast and Point Park share the RSC lead with 15-3 records and IUK is in third place with a 14-3 record.
Chippendale looking for league players
Chippendale Golf Club has openings for its Tuesday night two-person best ball league and also for a pair of women’s leagues.
The Two-Person Best Ball league begins next week (April 26). The league runs to Aug. 30. Contact the clubhouse at 765-453-7079 to sign up a two-person team.
The women’s leagues are the Swingers on Tuesday mornings and the Sundowners on Thursday nights.
The Swingers, which is an individual league, will have an organizational meeting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the clubhouse. League play begins May 3 and runs through Sept. 20. Contact Cindy Lester at 765-438-2469 for more information or to sign up.
The Sundowners, which is a two-woman best ball league, will have an organizational meeting at 5:30 p.m. on April 28 at the clubhouse. League play begins May 5. Contact Patty Parrett at 765-437-4485 for more information or to sign up.
Phinisee transferring to Cincinnati
Former Indiana men’s basketball guard Rob Phinisee is transferring to Cincinnati, according to his official social media accounts.
The former McCutcheon standout has one season of eligibility remaining after playing four seasons at IU. Last season, he largely served as the backup point guard to Xavier Johnson.
Phinisee had narrowed his decision to Cincinnati and Butler before picking the Bearcats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.