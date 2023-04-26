Tigers’ Layden to play in Hoosier Classic
Northwestern girls basketball standout McKenna Layden has been selected to play in the 18th annual Hoosier Gym Classic All-Star Game on Saturday at Knightstown’s historic Hoosier Gym, which in the movie “Hoosiers” served as the home of the Hickory Huskers.
The girls-boys doubleheader starts with the girls game at noon. Tickets are $25 for access to both games. Tickets are limited (450). Check www.thehoosiergym.com for availability.
The girls game has 23 players including three Purdue recruits — Layden and the South Bend Washington duo of Rashunda Jones and Amiyah Reynolds.
BobKats edge Rogues by 1 at Newfoundland
ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland, Canada — The Kokomo BobKats edged the Newfoundland Rogues 111-110 Wednesday night. Johnny Griffin Jr. hit two free throws with 1.5 seconds remaining for the win.
Derek Hawthorne was a force for the BobKats, hitting 14 of 21 shots and scoring a game-high 36 points. T.J. Henderson added 17 points, Bradlee Lewis 15, Edward Oliver-Hampton 14, Larry Plummer 13 and Kierell Green nine on 4-of-5 shooting. Oliver-Hampton took 11 rebounds.
The BobKats are slated to play two more road games against the Rogues this weekend, on Friday and Saturday.
ND, Purdue QBs look to transfer
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner said Tuesday he will enter his name in the transfer portal, but did not rule out remaining with the Fighting Irish.
Buchner posted on Twitter that he loves Notre Dame, but decided to explore other options after competing with Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman for the starting job in South Bend, Indiana.
“After discussions with coach [Marcus] Freeman, remaining at Notre Dame is thankfully an option I’m continuing to consider,” Buchner said.
Buchner began last year as Notre Dame’s starting quarterback, but injured his shoulder in Week 2 against Marshall and missed the rest of the regular season. He returned to lead the Fighting Irish to a Gator Bowl victory against South Carolina.
In two seasons with the Irish, the former four-star recruit from California has thrown six touchdown passes and eight interceptions. He has also run for seven scores and 459 yards.
• Purdue quarterback Brady Allen has entered the transfer portal.
Indiana’s Mr. Football for 2021, Allen was a four-star prospect coming out of high school, where he led Gibson Southern to a state title. He did not appear in a game for Purdue, redshirting as a freshman this school year.
— AP and CNHI staff reports
