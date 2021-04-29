Worl takes 3rd place in Michigan marathon
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former Western High School and Manchester University runner Riley Worl took third place in the McKirdy Micro Marathon on Sunday. He covered the course in 2 hours, 28 minutes, 23 seconds.
The race was held in Grand Rapids’ Millennium Park and the course consisted of six 4.05-mile loops, plus an approximately 1-mile “tail” at the start and the end.
Worl is sponsored by Brooks Running and the Three Rivers Running Company. He was running in his first marathon since the 2018 Boston Marathon, which saw him finish 35th in place. Since then, he has undergone two heel/achilles surgeries. He lives in Rochester.
Cass’ Johnson wins Aikman scholarship
Lewis Cass senior boys basketball player Tyson Johnson was named one of three recipients of the Pat Aikman Character and Leadership Award, the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association announced Wednesday. Winners of the award are given a grant of $500.
Criteria for the award include achievements and contributions in basketball, scholastic achievement, extra-curricular activities, and service to school and community. In addition, those considered for the award are students who plan to enter the fields of journalism, sports management, athletic training or physical therapy.
Johnson, a senior guard, helped Cass post a 13-12 record this winter with averages of 8.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.4 steals.
IUK volley closes with 24-6 record
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The IU Kokomo volleyball team was eliminated from competition in the NAIA national tournament finals Wednesday when Missouri Baptist beat Keiser in the final match of Group F.
IUK played both its pool matches Tuesday, going 1-1. The Cougars fell to No. 6 Missouri Baptist and topped No. 11 Keiser. The final pool match was Wednesday and when Missouri Baptist won that match, it won the pool with a 2-0 record and advanced to the quarterfinals as the group winner.
IUK finished its season with a 24-6 record, highlighted by the victory over previously undefeated Keiser. The Cougars had not previously won a match at the national site in NAIA play.
IUK takes 5th place in RSC women’s golf
FLORENCE — Midway (Ky.) University claimed its fifth consecutive River States Conference Women’s Golf Championship on Tuesday at Belterra Golf Club. The Eagles shot 322 in the final round to notch an eight-shot victory over runner-up Indiana University East.
IU Kokomo finished fifth in the eight-team field. Sarah Williams led the Cougars with ninth-place finish.
Brandi Jones was IUK’s representative on the conference’s Champions of Character Team.
Fisher knocks in ace at Chippendale
Former Taylor boys basketball coach Jeff Fisher recorded his first hole-in-one while playing Tuesday at Chippendale G.C. It came on No. 3, with Fisher using an 8-iron to cover the 150 yards.
Recently retired Taylor basketball coach Dennis Bentzler witnessed the shot along with Chris Rossi and Ryan Rossi.
Miller records ace at Kokomo CC
Drew Miller recently recorded his first hole-in-one. It came at Kokomo C.C. with Miller using an 8-iron to ace No. 16, which played 183 yards.
Wes Milburn, Colby McIrath, Joe Thatcher, Jack Thatcher, Brock Miller, Ashley Miller and Cindy Harrold witnessed the shot.
