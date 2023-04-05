Hawthorne set for All-Star game
The Kokomo BobKats’ Derek Hawthorne has been selected to play in The Basketball League’s All-Star Game on Saturday at Easton, Pennsylvania.
Hawthorne is averaging 26.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He has helped power the BobKats to a 9-2 record and the Upper Midwest Division lead.
The All-Star weekend begins Friday. Kokomo’s Bradlee Lewis is scheduled to compete in the dunk contest.
Following the All-Star break, Kokomo has two games at home — vs. the Lebanon Leprechauns on Thursday, April 13, and vs. the Medora Timberjacks on Friday, April 14.
13 players make boys All-Stars
Thirteen players have been selected for the 2023 IndyStar Indiana Boys All-Stars.
Those chosen to the team will play three games in June — one exhibition game against the Indiana Junior All-Stars as well as home-and-home contests against the Kentucky All-Stars.
The players chosen the All-Stars, listed alphabetically, are Luke Almodovar of Noblesville, Xavier Booker of Indianapolis Cathedral, Markus Burton of Penn, Myles Colvin of Heritage Christian, Zane Doughty of Ben Davis, Joey Hart of Linton-Stockton, Logan Imes of Zionsville, Mason Jones of Valparaiso, A.J. Lux of Crown Point, Sam Orme of Carmel, Ian Raasch of NorthWood, JaQualon Roberts of Bloomington North and Sheridan Sharp of Ben Davis.
The Indiana Mr. Basketball winner will come from among this group of 13 players. The Mr. Basketball winner is expected to be announced as part of the IndyStar Indiana High School Sports Awards program on April 19 at Butler University.
Don Carlisle of Ben Davis has been named the coach of the All-Stars. He will be assisted by Brent Brobston of Frankton and Shane Burkhart of Evansville Bosse.
