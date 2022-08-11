A’s promote Perkins to Class A Stockton
The Oakland Athletics on Wednesday promoted Kokomo’s Jack Perkins to the Class A Stockton Ports.
Perkins is coming off a brief stint with Oakland’s Arizona Complex League rookie team. He made one appearance in which he pitched one inning, allowed two hits and one run, and struck out three.
The A’s selected Perkins in the fifth round of last month’s draft following a solid season as IU’s No. 1 starting pitcher.
IU Kokomo volleyball is conference favorite
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — IU Kokomo’s volleyball team was the clear favorite in the River States Conference’s preseason poll, which was released Wednesday.
IU Kokomo amassed 132 votes in the poll and 11 first-place votes. The Cougars have won the last four RSC tournament titles. Last year, IU Kokomo racked up a record of 28-9 overall, 16-1 RSC on their way to another conference crown. The Cougars were in the NAIA National Championship as a perennial qualifier.
Midway (Ky.) University was picked second in the poll with 115 votes. IU East took third with 112 votes and the only other first-place vote. IU Southeast came in fourth with 102 votes.
With IU East moving to the RSC West Division this year, that means the top four teams in this year’s preseason poll all hail from that side of the 13-team conference.
• The University of Rio Grande (Ohio) edged out Indiana University East for the top spot in the preseason poll for women’s soccer. IU Kokomo took fourth in the voting.
The RSC has 11 schools that field women’s soccer teams.
’Rabbits beat Rivets; home finale is today
The Kokomo Jackrabbits topped the Rockford Rivets 8-4 in Northwoods League action Wednesday night at Kokomo Municipal Stadium to start Kokomo’s final home series of the season.
Rockford got the scoring started with two runs in the top of the first and Kokomo knotted the game with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second. Cass product Jaret Humphrey had an RBI double and in the second inning and later scored on a fielder’s choice.
The Jackrabbits blew the game open with a 6-run fourth to take the lead. Max Farfan ripped an RBI triple, then scored on Conner Stewart’s single. Three batters later, Nick Harms hit a two-run double and scored later that frame. Harms, Connor Throneberry, and Humphrey each went 2 for 4 for Kokomo.
Kyle Gearding started and threw five innings for the win with just one hit, four walks, two earned runs and seven strikeouts. Nick Venegas threw the last four innings for the save with five hits, a walk, two earned runs and a strikeout.
Kokomo lost at Kalamazoo Tuesday night 10-9 in 11 innings. Harms led Kokomo’s offense, going 2 for 6 with two doubles and two RBIs. Throneberry also drove in two runs.
The Jackrabbits are 8-25 in the second half of the season and 18-50 for the season. They host Rockford again tonight in Kokomo’s last home game of the season. The game starts at 6:35 p.m. at KMS.
