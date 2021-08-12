Titans, Comets prevail in girls golf matches
Taylor and Eastern posted victories in girls golf matches Wednesday.
Taylor defeated Elwood 208-229 at Elwood Links. The Titans’ Emma Good was medalist with a 46. The Titans also counted Olivia Keith’s 51, Kayla Martin’s 53 and No. 5 player Carly Mills’ 58.
Eastern defeated Clinton Central 225-246 at Chippendale G.C. Rebekah Guthrie led the Comets with a 54 and Cora Bartrum, Macie Davison and Emily Giles backed her with 57s.
Osburn records ace at Chippendale
Bill Osburn hit a hole-in-one while playing a round at Chippendale G.C. Osburn used an 8-iron to ace hole No. 3, which was playing 135 yards. Danny Mullett, Jim Caddell and Dale Hight witnessed Osburn’s ace.
IUK volleyball No. 21 in NAIA national poll
IU Kokomo’s volleyball team is No. 21 in the preseason NAIA national poll.
The Cougars are joined in the Top 25 by three other Indiana schools — Indiana Wesleyan at No. 12, Marian at No. 16 and Bethel at 24.
Missouri Baptist, the defending NAIA champion, is the top-ranked team.
Jackrabbits fall to Bombers in 8 innings
The Battle Creek Bombers beat the Kokomo Jackrabbits 9-2 Wednesday at Battle Creek, Michigan. The game was called in the bottom of the eighth inning following a rain delay.
The teams play again at 6:35 p.m. today at Battle Creek.
