Layden honored with Wooden/MCL Award
Former Northwestern girls basketball star Madison Layden was named as one of two recipients of the Wooden/MCL Award on Wednesday by the Indiana All-Stars. Lawrence Central’s Dre Davis was the recipient on the boys side.
The award recognizes citizenship and is usually handed out at the Indiana game of the Indiana-Kentucky All-Star series, but because the series was canceled this season, organizers decided to name the winners at the start of the new academic year.
Layden, who is starting her Purdue career, was a three-sport standout. In addition to being an Indiana All-Star in hoops, she also excelled in volleyball and tennis.
She was a four-year all-Hoosier Conference player in volleyball, earning all-state notice as a junior and senior from the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association. Due to the sports shutdown this spring, she wasn’t able to play her senior year of tennis, but was a Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association second-team all-state player as a junior.
In the classroom, Layden was named a first team Academic-All State member by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association. She was named academic All-State by the IHSVCA and was named to the National Honor Society. She was on Northwestern’s academic honor roll all four years.
She also participated in SADD, Crafts for a Cause, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Northwestern’s Student-Athlete Leadership Team. She also organized a pet adoption program with the Kokomo Humane Society, and started A Day with the Tigers, a basketball event that allowed elementary students to be part of game-day activities. She also helped coach and officiate in the NW youth basketball league.
“Dre and Madison are great representatives for the Wooden/MCL Award for the 2020 Indiana All-Stars,” Indiana All-Star games director Mike Broughton said. “Both student-athletes had quality careers on and off the court. We wish them well as they take their talents to the Division I level.”
Sprinkles hits ace at Wildcat Creek
Golfer Rod Sprinkles hit his first career hole in one recently during a round at Wildcat Creek. Sprinkles used an 8-iron to ace No. 17, which was playing 149 yards. Mike McDermott, Brad Willis and Gary Roberts witnessed the shot.
Oladipo is game-time decision tonight
After being hospitalized Tuesday for an eye injury, Indiana Pacers All-Star guard Victor Oladipo could be back in the lineup for Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round series with the Miami Heat on Thursday (1 p.m., ESPN).
Oladipo went through a walk-through with the Pacers on Wednesday.
“I’m feeling better. We went through walk-through today, seeing better,” said Oladipo, a former Indiana University standout. “We’ll see how I feel for tomorrow. Hopefully, everything is great, and I can continue to help my team.”
Oladipo said his eye was swollen shut for a few hours Tuesday after being inadvertently poked by Heat forward Jae Crowder in the first quarter of Game 1 on Tuesday.
“A few hours later, my eye calmed down, my vision started coming back and it was just not as blurry as it was before,” Oladipo said.
- Kevin Brockway, CNHI Sports Indiana
