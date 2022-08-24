Kats own No. 9 spot in Class 4A state poll
Kokomo’s football team is No. 9 in Class 4A in this week’s Associated Press state rankings. Kokomo is 1-0 after whipping then-No. 9 Leo 33-13 in a Week 1 clash of Class 4A teams.
Carroll is the only other KT-area team that received notice in the rankings. The Cougars (1-0) are three spots outside the Top 10 in Class A.
The No. 1 teams this week are Center Grove (6A), Merrillville (5A), New Palestine (4A), Bishop Chatard (3A), Evansville Mater Dei (2A) and Indianapolis Lutheran (1A).
IUK women’s soccer ties Holy Cross
SOUTH BEND — The IU Kokomo women’s soccer team tied Holy Cross 2-2 Wednesday afternoon at Saints Field.
The Cougars opened the scoring in the ninth minute with a goal by Skylar Mannon. Holy Cross tied the game up eight minutes before halftime. Four minutes after the start of the second half, IUK went up 2-1 when Keely Hoopingarner scored off a Mannon feed. Holy Cross then tied the game again in the 78th minute. Erica Bolinger had nine saves for the Cougars.
IUK (0-0-2) is in action again Saturday when it hosts IU South Bend at 1 p.m. at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.