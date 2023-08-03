Jackrabbits unable to corral Spitters
The Traverse City Pit Spitters beat the Kokomo Jackrabbits 7-4 Wednesday night in front of a crowd of 774 at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
Tied 1-1 through four innings, the Pit Spitters scored six runs over the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to build a 7-2 lead.
Both teams had 10 hits. Tyler Epstein had a nice game for Kokomo, going 3 for 3 with a double. Tyler Cate was 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI, Camden Hayslip also was 2 for 5 and Filip Sarota drove in two runs.
Starting pitcher Nick Crystal took the loss. He pitched 4.1 innings and allowed two runs on three hits and eight walks. He was followed by five relievers.
Kokomo (23-39 overall, 10-18 second half) visits the Rockford Rivets for games tonight and Friday. After that, the Jackrabbits return home for their final four home games — vs. the Kenosha Kingfish on Saturday and Sunday and vs. the Kalamazoo Growlers on Monday and Tuesday.
Western’s Mercer 3rd in Tipton golf invite
TIPTON — Western golf ace Elizabeth Mercer fired a 2-over 73 and tied for third place in Tipton’s 14-team invitational on Tuesday.
Southmont’s Addison Meadows won medalist with a sizzling 4-under 67. Westfield’s Addi Koon was runner-up with a 70 and Mercer tied with Carmel players Michaela Headlee and Claire Swathwood for third place. Lawrence Central’s Allison Seitz took sixth place with a 74.
No. 1-ranked Carmel shot 301 to win the team title. No. 4-ranked Westfield (321), Chesterton (361), Westfield B (379) and Southmont (380) rounded out the top five.
Western (421) was seventh. Carroll (423) was eighth. Tipton (426) was ninth.
Grace Williams was second low for Western with a 108. Laney Johnson led Carroll with a 91. Josie Butler led Tipton with an 89 and Kennedy Lancaster backed her with a 93.
Eastern tops M-G for 1-0 golf start
The Eastern girls golf squad opened the season Wednesday with a 199-265 victory over Madison-Grant at Chippendale G.C.
Cora Bartrum led Eastern with a 42 to take medalist honors. Teagan Bedwell added a 50, Jenna Hendricks 53 and Sophie Kretz 54.
“Overall all three of us coaches, we were tickled to death. They played really well four our first day out and the kids’ first day back at school,” Eastern coach Michael Lamb said. “Cora played great golf. She had a couple holes that kind of tripped her up but I believe on five holes of the course she was playing about 1 under par.
“We’re just looking forward to see what we can do from here. I had a couple girls that are a little disappointed, so it shows that they want it.”
Cass golfers open with 3-shot victory
LOGANSPORT — The Lewis Cass girls golf team opened the season with a 221-224 win over Oak Hill Wednesday at Logansport Golf Club.
Alisha Toops was the low scorer for the Kings with a 52. Maddy Willis (54), Kendall Hlebasko (55) and Lindsay Landis (60) followed for the Kings.
