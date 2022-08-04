Carmel claims title in Tipton golf invite
TIPTON — Carmel’s A team posted a score of 300 to win Tipton’s girls golf invitational Wednesday at Tipton Municipal.
Westfield’s A team was second with 306. The other teams and scores were Westfield’s B team (342), Carmel’s B team (347), Western (391), Southmont (400), Twin Lakes (423), Tipton (426), Chesterton (448), Carroll (462), Rossville (474) and Hamilton Heights (incomplete).
Westfield’s Addi Kooi was the individual medalist with a 1-over 72. Western’s Elizabeth Mercer and Carmel’s Claire Swathwood tied for second with 73s. Carmel and Westfield players took the remaining top-10 spots.
For Western, Ava Williamson (90) and Natalie Nutt (94) backed Mercer.
Lacie Logan (90) and Josie Butler (99) led Tipton. Laney Johnson (102) led Carroll.
Jackrabbits, Jacks play today at KMS
The Kokomo Jackrabbits host the Battle Creek Battle Jacks for a pair of games today at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
First, the teams will meet at 4:30 p.m. to finish a suspended game in which Battle Creek is leading 6-0 in the fourth inning. After that, the teams will play a regularly scheduled game at 6:35 p.m.
