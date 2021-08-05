Fondtain, Meidroth fuel Jackrabbits’ win
KENOSHA, Wis. — T.J. Fondtain and Chase Meidroth combined to drive in nine runs to fuel the Kokomo Jackrabbits’ 10-1 rout of the Kenosha Kingfish in a Northwoods League game Wednesday night at Simmons Field.
Fondtain went 3 for 4 with two home runs and a double and Meidroth went 4 for 5 with two doubles and a triple. Fondtain drove in five runs and scored two runs and Meidroth drove in four runs and scored two.
The duo broke the game open in the fourth inning. First, Meidroth hit a three-run triple to make it 4-1. Later, Fondtain hit a three-run homer to make it 7-1.
Fondtain is the first Kokomo player to have a multi-homer game. For good measure, he also pitched the final two innings. He allowed one hit and no runs.
Steven Silas pitched seven innings and earned the win. Silas (2-0) allowed three hits and one run, struck out six and walked two.
Kokomo (18-8 in second half) hosts Traverse City at 6:30 p.m. today. The Jackrabbits lead the Great Lakes East Division by four games with 10 games remaining.
Bengals’ girls golf falls to Wabash
PERU — Wabash topped Peru 212-217 Wednesday in girls golf action among Three Rivers Conference rivals at Rock Hollow G.C.
Clair Prior and Libby Rogers each shot 52 to lead the Bengal Tigers. Kara Baker was a stroke behind at 53 and Elaina Sylvain shot 60.
Peckinpaugh to serve as Kokomo MS AD
Kokomo’s school board on Monday approved the selection of John Peckinpaugh as middle school athletic director and high school assistant AD. He replaces Aaron Hyman, who left to become Western’s athletic director.
Peckinpaugh was hired in May as Kokomo’s new boys basketball coach.
ND-Toledo grid game strictly on Peacock
When Notre Dame’s football team hosts Toledo on Sept. 11 for the Irish’s home opener, you’ll need the Peacock streaming service to watch the game. Notre Dame announced Wednesday that Peacock will have exclusive live coverage for the game.
All of Notre Dame’s other home games during the 2021 season will air on NBC and stream on Peacock.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.