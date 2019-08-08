Eastern, Peru drop girls golf openers
The girls golf teams from Eastern and Peru opened their seasons Wednesday with home matches.
Eastern hosted Madison-Grant at Chippendale G.C. with the Argylls prevailing 202-221. Alexandra Martin led the Comets with a 52. Gwyn Zirkle (53), Alexa Maurer (57) and Marra Shook (59) followed for the Comets.
Peru hosted Wabash at Rock Hollow G.C. The Apaches topped the Bengal Tigers 193-199, but Peru’s 199 marked its best score at Rock Hollow in five years.
Elaina Sylvain and Kara Baker led Peru with 49s. Clair Prior followed with a 50 and Kayla Nance had a 51.
Local church plans memorial golf outing
The Brookside Free Methodist Church will host the ninth annual Paul Fausett Memorial Golf Scramble on Aug. 17 at Chippendale G.C. Registration and lunch are set for noon with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
The entry fee is $50 and covers 18 holes of golf, cart, lunch and prizes.
To register, go to www.brooksidefmc.org or pick up a registration form at the church, located at 190 East, 400 South.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.