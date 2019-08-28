IUK volleyball falls to No. 24 Marian
INDIANAPOLIS — The IU Kokomo women’s volleyball squad fell in five sets, 20-25, 25-21, 24-26, 25-19, 15-13 at No. Marian Wednesday night.
Kiersten Cooper led the Cougars with 22 kills, Erinn Adams had 12 and Mallorie Havens 10. Sarah Morin dished 29 assists and Kendal Williams 28. Macee Rudy led the back row with 28 digs, Morin added 13 and Kristi Elson 11.
It was Marian’s opening match of the season. IUK fell to 4-2. The Cougars are next in action Friday with two matches at the Xavier/Trinity Christian tournament.
Tuesday mixed league looking for bowlers
The Tuesday Night Mixed League at Heritage Lanes is looking to add a few more bowlers prior to the league’s first week of action next Tuesday.
The league is looking for individuals or teams in any combination of men and/or women, age 18 or older, in order to add teams to the league. Some individuals are needed to fill existing teams, and full teams of four bowlers can also join.
League play begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. For more information contact Heritage Lanes at 765-453-7781.
Bowling tourney forms for 2019-20 available
Indiana State Bowling Tournament forms for the 2019-20 tourney season are available at the service counter at Heritage Lanes. The forms are for the open, women’s, mixed, seniors and youth tournaments.
Forms are also available online at indianastateusbc.org. Youth scholarship forms are also available at that site.
The Midwest Women’s Tournament will be held in South Bend and Elkhart from May to June of 2019.
Indiana days away from sports betting
INDIANAPOLIS — Sports betting is days away from becoming legal in Indiana and the state’s casinos are lining up to start collecting wagers.
Indiana will become the 12th state — and the first in the midst of major Midwest markets — with sports betting when a new state law takes effect Sunday.
At least three casinos — ones near Indianapolis, Chicago and Cincinnati — plan to open on-site sports wagering areas that day. Some others plan similar openings before the NFL season kicks off on Sept. 5.
The Indiana Gaming Commission voted Wednesday to approve sports wagering regulations. Eleven of the 13 state-regulated casinos and all three of its off-track betting parlors have received temporary sports betting licenses. The casinos are still working to launch mobile betting apps in the state.
The Associated Press
Djokovic, Federer advance at US Open
NEW YORK — Maybe, just maybe, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer are feeling some lingering after-effects of their historic Wimbledon final last month.
For Djokovic, it’s in the form of a left shoulder that is hurting right now and probably contributed to slower-than-usual serves in the U.S. Open’s second round Wednesday night.
For Federer, it’s in the form of slow starts: He’s lost the opening set each of his first two matches at Flushing Meadows. He got to the third round by beating Damir Dzhumhur 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 on an afternoon when rain postponed all but nine scheduled singles matches
Djokovic was repeatedly visited by a trainer for shoulder massages at changeovers during a ragged 6-4, 7-6 (3), 6-1 victory over 56th-ranked Juan Ignacio Londero.
The Associated Press
